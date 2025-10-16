Ishan Shivanand's bestseller on Ancient Resilience Protocols debuts in Dubai

The Practice of Immortality arrives in Dubai amid growing global interest in mindfulness
Dubai: Wellness and Wisdom Center has announced the UAE release of Ishan Shivanand’s international bestseller, The Practice of Immortality: A Monk’s Guide to Discovering Your Unlimited Potential for Health, Happiness, and Positivity.
Drawing on more than two decades of monastic training and a 21-generation yogic lineage, Shivanand uses the book to introduce readers to the Yoga of Immortals (YOI) protocols - a system of breathwork, meditation, and cognitive yogic healing derived from Indian Knowledge Systems - designed to help combat stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia and create healthy individuals and communities.
Through an intimate narrative of personal life journey, and accessible meditation practices, The Practice of Immortality offers a framework for cultivating resilience and presence in an age of disconnection and distraction. Shivanand, who has taught mindfulness and mental resilience techniques to audiences ranging from corporate leaders and healthcare workers to athletes, students, and veterans, presents a guide that is at once rooted in ancient wisdom and validated by modern research.
“When I speak of immortality, I am not speaking of myth. I am speaking of an attitude, a practice, and a wake-up call. Immortality is not about gaining more years,” said Shivanand, “but about expanding your relationship with the time you already have. This book is my invitation to experience that shift.”
Since its release, The Practice of Immortality has resonated strongly with readers worldwide. Published by Penguin Random House and Hachette Book Group, the title is available in 15 countries and four languages, and has been recognised as a USA Today National Bestseller. In India, it became the #1 title across Amazon’s major categories within a week of publication and remains one of the year’s most pre-ordered and reviewed books.
Audiences around the world have resonated with one of the book’s main themes, of a state where instead of limiting yourself as a finite being, you infinitely stretch your relationship with the time that you have to create good health, success, happiness and positivity.
With its UAE launch, The Practice of Immortality extends that philosophy to a region where interest in holistic living and mindfulness continues to grow. The book is now available in leading bookstores in the UAE and for worldwide purchase on https://practiceofimmortality.com.
