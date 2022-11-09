The second edition of the International Gem & Jewellery Show (IGJS) was inaugurated by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India yesterday in the presence of Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE; Laila Suhail, CEO Strategic Alliance & Partnerships Sector, Dubai Economy and Tourism; Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman GJEPC; Chandu Siroya, Vice Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG); Nilesh Kothari, Convener International Exhibitions, GJEPC; and Milan Chokshi, Co-Convener International Exhibitions, GJEPC and others.
The show is on until Nov 10, 2022 at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai.
IGJS is a curated exhibition with a global focus, offering top-quality ‘Made in India’ jewellery exclusively to international buyers. This year IGJS Dubai is hosting more than 350 pre-registered international visitors from over 25 countries. A range of products including plain gold jewellery, diamond & gemstones studded jewellery, etc. are being exhibited at the show.
Sunjay Sudhir, speaking at the Inauguration said, “I am glad to know that a large number of top Indian manufacturers are showcasing India-made gems and jewellery products to the global buyers who have come in large. This reflects the spirit of the recently signed India-UAE CEPA, and the importance of Dubai as valuable platform for business and permanence of this show.”
Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “Today India stands at the pinnacle of the jewellery pyramid, and the IGJS show demonstrates a depth of product design that is sure to delight this global audience.”
Chandu Siroya, Vice Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, said, “Dubai is the jewellery destination of the world because we have here more than 195 nationalities living here in the UAE. Jewellers here have adapted well and we cater to every taste in the world.”
Laila Suhail said, “We, as Dubai Economy and Tourism department, will continue to work on positioning Dubai as the leading destination for business and investment.”
Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, “In terms of worldwide gem and jewellery exports, India leads the world in Diamond manufacturing, Coloured Gemstones, Gold Jewellery, Silver Jewellery… and the new sunrise sector of Lab-Grown Diamonds. At IGJS Dubai, you will get to meet jewellers exhibiting collections made with age-old handcrafting techniques as well as jewellery made with the latest technology appealing to the international markets.”
IGJS Dubai is supported by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India & Embassy of India, Dubai and partnered by Sequel, IGI and Suntech Business Solutions.