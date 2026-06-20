How to survive World Cup mania in the UAE when you don’t even like football

“Come over for dinner,” friends say casually. What they really mean is, “Join us for four hours of emotional chaos centred around a giant television screen.” I arrive to discover everyone wearing jerseys, waving flags and discussing permutations involving goal differences. The atmosphere resembles a stock market during a financial crisis. People celebrate, despair and negotiate wildly within minutes. Someone inevitably turns to me. “Who do you think will win?” This question terrifies me. Supporting the wrong team could trigger a lengthy lecture involving player statistics dating back to 2014. I usually choose the safest response possible. “I just hope it’s a good game.” Apparently, this is the football equivalent of diplomatic immunity.