How to design night-fragrant, wildlife-friendly balconies and terraces

White flowers and fragrant plants can transform outdoor spaces into UAE evening retreats
Most gardens are planned for daylight. Flowers are chosen for the way they look in the sun, while seating and decorative details are arranged with daytime use in mind. Yet in the UAE, outdoor spaces often become more enjoyable after sunset, when the temperature drops and people finally step onto their balconies, terraces and patios.
That makes the moon garden one of the most relevant gardening trends of 2026. Designed to be enjoyed in the evening, it brings together white or pale flowers, silver foliage and plants that release their fragrance at night. Light-coloured petals reflect the remaining daylight and appear to glow once darkness falls. Scent adds another layer to the garden, especially when fragrant plants are placed near doors, windows or seating areas.
Moon gardens can also support moths and other nocturnal pollinators that visit flowers after dark. Recent gardening forecasts have placed wildlife-friendly planting and climate-conscious choices among the year’s strongest trends.
You do not need a large garden to try the idea. A few carefully selected containers can create the same effect on a balcony.
A moon garden does not have to be completely colourless. White should provide the foundation, supported by cream, pale yellow, soft pink and muted lavender.
White bougainvillea is a useful starting point for a sunny terrace. It handles heat well and can be trained along a wall or trellis. Allow the soil to dry slightly between waterings, since constantly wet roots can damage the plant.
White hibiscus brings larger flowers and a more tropical appearance. It needs regular watering during hot weather and appreciates some protection from the harshest afternoon sun. Place it in a generous pot with good drainage.
White vinca is another practical choice. It flowers for long periods, tolerates heat and works well in pots, borders and window boxes. Its compact size also makes it suitable for small balconies.
Fragrance is what gives a moon garden its character. Plants that release their scent in the evening should be positioned where people can enjoy them without having to walk through the whole garden.
Arabian jasmine produces small white flowers with a powerful perfume. It can be grown as a shrub or encouraged to climb a support. Give it several hours of sunlight and keep the soil moist without leaving it waterlogged.
Night-blooming jasmine produces clusters of modest greenish-white flowers. Their scent becomes much stronger after sunset. One plant can perfume a surprisingly large area, so avoid placing several beside a small seating space.
Night-blooming jasmine should also be kept away from children and pets because all parts of the plant, particularly the berries, are toxic if eaten. Its growth should be controlled in a container and the flowers removed before berries develop.
Moonflower is one of the most striking choices for an evening garden. The climbing vine produces large white flowers that open around dusk and remain open through the night. Give it a trellis or railing to climb and place the container somewhere that receives plenty of light.
The plant grows quickly, so regular trimming may be necessary on a balcony. Its seeds are toxic if swallowed, making it unsuitable for homes where children or pets may reach them.
For a slower-growing option, consider a night-blooming cereus. This cactus produces spectacular white flowers that open at night, sometimes for only a few hours. It needs free-draining soil and far less water than jasmine or hibiscus. Even when it is not flowering, its sculptural stems bring shape to a collection of pots.
A moon garden needs foliage as well as flowers. Silver and grey leaves catch low light and stop the display from becoming a simple collection of white blooms.
Dusty miller is popular for its soft, silvery leaves and works particularly well around flowering plants. Silver-toned succulents can provide a similar effect with lower water needs. Look for echeveria, kalanchoe and pale varieties of aloe that can tolerate bright conditions.
Arrange silver foliage near the front of pots or around the base of taller plants. Repeating the same foliage in several containers will make the garden feel connected.
Strong white lights can flatten the colours and overpower the garden. Warm, low-level lighting produces a softer effect. Place small solar lights near paths or below leaves, directing the light towards the plants instead of outwards.
A lantern on a table may be enough for a balcony. The aim is to make the space safe and inviting while allowing pale flowers to remain visible. Reducing unnecessary outdoor lighting can also make the garden easier for nocturnal pollinators to navigate.
Choose containers with drainage holes and avoid dark metal pots, which can become extremely hot in direct sunlight. Terracotta allows moisture to evaporate quickly, while glazed ceramic and good-quality composite pots retain it for longer.
Water in the early morning and check the soil before adding more. Different plants have different needs, so succulents should not share a container with thirsty hibiscus or jasmine. A layer of mulch can help the soil retain moisture and protect roots from heat.
Start with three or four pots and build the garden gradually. One fragrant climber, one flowering shrub and a group of silver-leaved plants can change the atmosphere of a balcony. By sunset, the colours soften, the fragrance grows stronger and the garden begins its second life.