Glow this Diwali with IVY Beauty & Bubbles' all-inclusive festive hair package

This season, IVY, a top rated hair salon in the UAE, makes festive hair simple with one bestseller package at one price: Dh599. The package includes professional hair colouring, a nourishing hair treatment, a haircut, a blow dry and styling, all in one visit. There is no menu to puzzle over and no surprise on the bill, making it the easiest way to treat yourself, your sister or your mother before the celebrations begin.