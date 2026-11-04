GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Glow this Diwali with IVY Beauty & Bubbles' all-inclusive festive hair package

Dh599 festive package, available at eight top hair salons across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Friday
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Glow this Diwali with IVY Beauty & Bubbles' all-inclusive festive hair package

Diwali arrives on Sunday, November 8, so now is the perfect moment to plan your festive look with some of the top hairdressers in town. Whether you are preparing for a family puja, a Diwali dinner or an evening of fireworks, IVY Beauty & Bubbles is ready to welcome you in the days before the Festival of Lights.

This season, IVY, a top rated hair salon in the UAE, makes festive hair simple with one bestseller package at one price: Dh599. The package includes professional hair colouring, a nourishing hair treatment, a haircut, a blow dry and styling, all in one visit. There is no menu to puzzle over and no surprise on the bill, making it the easiest way to treat yourself, your sister or your mother before the celebrations begin.

And you can do it close to home. With five salons in Dubai and three in Abu Dhabi, there is always a fantastic hair salon near you.

The look of the season is volume: big, bouncy waves with a soft, glossy finish that moves when you do. It pairs beautifully with a silk saree or a sparkling lehenga and holds its shape from the evening puja to the last plate of sweets. IVY’s hairdressers work exclusively with Jean Paul Myne, a vegan Italian professional brand free of harsh chemicals, so your hair stays healthy through a week of styling and celebrations.

This Diwali, let your hair be part of the glow. Book your Dh599 festive package at IVY Beauty & Bubbles and step into the Festival of Lights looking, and feeling, radiant. Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp: 052-7434416

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Anil Dhanak, Managing Director, Kanz Jewels

Kanz Jewels brings bigger reasons to celebrate Diwali

2m read
Salon-inspired curls at home are easier than ever with modern styling tools designed for effortless waves, volume and bounce.

4 hair tools for bouncy, salon-style curls at home

6m read
A great beard takes more than a quick trim. Discover how the right grooming routine can make all the difference.

What your beard needs beyond regular trimming

4m read
Versatile grooming tools can simplify everyday routines, making beard trimming, hair styling and body grooming more convenient.

Groom smarter with these 4 beard and body trimmers

5m read