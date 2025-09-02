From self-doubt to global icon: Rhea Jacobs redefines beauty and success

Dressed in a pair of black trousers and a grey top, a stylish jacket completing her look, Rhea has an air of quiet self-confidence. Hair neatly tied back, her subtle make-up with just a flourish at the edge of her eyes adding a discreet sparkle to her face, she smiles as she hands me her latest book Rhe of Purpose. “This is my second journal after Rhe of Light,” says the 32-year-old who has been named among the top 100 most influential Asians in the Middle East.