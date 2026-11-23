LEPAS focused on becoming part of everyday life in the Middle East
On November 18, 2026, LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, officially launched in the Middle East with a brand event in Dubai. Held under the theme “Elegance Unbound,” the event marked the first regional showcase of the brand's full NEV lineup, featuring the LEPAS L8, LEPAS L6, and LEPAS L4. The LEPAS L8 PHEV will be the first model introduced across the Middle East markets.
“Elegance knows no boundaries, but it should always reflect the character of the places and people it connects with. For LEPAS, elegance is something people can experience and choose as part of their everyday lives. Through design, we hope to bring different aesthetic preferences together; through technology, we aim to give people greater confidence and peace of mind. Most importantly, we look forward to working with people across the Middle East to make elegance part of everyday life and create new possibilities together,” said Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS.
Beyond its brand launch, LEPAS is focused on becoming a part of everyday life in the Middle East. Through the introduction of its products, the development of its sales and service network, and collaborations that bring the brand closer to local lifestyles, LEPAS aims to build lasting relationships with customers in the region.
To meet the diverse mobility needs of Middle Eastern customers, LEPAS also shared its product lineup and future plans for the region. The LEPAS L8 PHEV, the first model to launch in the market, has already completed a total of 10,000 kilometres of road testing across several Gulf countries. With its spacious interior and extended driving range, it is designed to handle everything from daily commutes to road trips.
The LEPAS L4 and LEPAS L6 will follow, each catering to different driving needs. The L4 focuses on flexible, convenient urban mobility, while the L6 combines smart technology and comfort for everyday driving. Together, the three models will offer options for a range of lifestyles and driving scenarios, with a phased roll out planned across Gulf markets.
Over the next two years, LEPAS plans to introduce six models covering segments A to D, with power train options including plug-in hybrid and hybrid technology. Future launches will also take local market needs into account, giving customers across the Middle East more choices to suit their lifestyles.
Along with its product rollout, LEPAS will work with regional partners to strengthen its sales and after-sales service network, ensuring customers have access to product experiences, vehicle purchases, and ongoing support.
A regional parts warehouse in Jebel Ali will serve six Gulf countries, providing a 48-hour response for spare parts requests and supporting vehicle maintenance and after-sales service following delivery.
LEPAS is also stepping up its local brand-building efforts through partnerships with well-known regional content creators and leading automotive media. By taking part in influential new energy vehicle exhibitions and platforms such as EV WORLD, the brand aims to reach more customers across the Gulf and introduce them to its products.
At the same time, LEPAS plans to bring product experiences and customer-focused events into major urban shopping districts and lifestyle destinations, creating more opportunities to connect with local communities and make elegant mobility part of everyday life.
Since the beginning of 2026, LEPAS has continued to expand into international markets, with launches across regions including Southeast Asia and Europe. Its entry into the Middle East marks another important step in the brand's global expansion.
Every market has its own cultural identity, lifestyle, and sense of aesthetics. For LEPAS, entering a new market is not simply about launching products. It is also an opportunity to get closer to local customers, understand different perspectives on elegance, and bring new cultural influences into the way the brand defines elegant living.
The theme of this Middle East launch, “Elegance Unbound,” reflects this approach. Being unbound means bringing a consistent global brand identity together with local cultural expression. LEPAS remains committed to its distinctive design language and quality standards while embracing the different ways people around the world understand and experience elegance. In this way, elegance can take on its own character in every culture while remaining something people everywhere can related to.