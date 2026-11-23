“Elegance knows no boundaries, but it should always reflect the character of the places and people it connects with. For LEPAS, elegance is something people can experience and choose as part of their everyday lives. Through design, we hope to bring different aesthetic preferences together; through technology, we aim to give people greater confidence and peace of mind. Most importantly, we look forward to working with people across the Middle East to make elegance part of everyday life and create new possibilities together,” said Zhai Xiaobing, CEO of LEPAS.