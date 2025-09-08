Goldn Socialista fuels women-led growth in the UAE business landscape

Its hybrid program connects women entrepreneurs through private events and curated tools
Goldn Ladies Club introduces Goldn Socialista, a hybrid program connecting women entrepreneurs through private events and curated tools. The initiative supports business momentum in the UAE by offering selective access to resources, partnerships, and spaces that promote meaningful and intentional professional growth.
Goldn Ladies Club has announced expansion plans with the introduction of Goldn Socialista, a hybrid program aimed at enhancing connectivity among women business leaders in the UAE.
This initiative follows a surge in entrepreneurship by women under 40, who now represent the majority of women-owned businesses in the Emirates. Placing hospitality and business development at its foundation, the program is expected to drive continued momentum within the sector.
Founded in 2022, the club provides tailored business training alongside polished social interaction for professional women who prioritize both business growth and refined environments. With over 300 members spanning fields such as events, retail, and wellness, the network grows steadily. Members report that access to referrals, vetted suppliers, and feedback helps the club enhance not duplicate traditional business organizations.
Recent Mastercard data indicates 84 percent of women in the UAE are considering starting a business. The Goldn Socialista program aims to connect with this demographic through in-person events and a soon-to-launch members-only app offering performance tracking and curated opportunities. App features will be showcased at an invite-only September event for local and global founders.
Supporting high-achieving women in private environments, the club helps streamline introductions and stimulate business engagement. Events take place in exclusive venues that match members’ preferences while safeguarding privacy. This low-pressure setting has proven valuable for busy entrepreneurs who prefer meaningful connections over quantity.
The Goldn Ladies Club’s format has attracted ongoing sponsor interest. Internal data highlights a trend of follow-on bookings and product trials after members interact with featured brands. In a market where women make significant contributions to GDP and consumer activity, these collaborations show how focused networks offer effective paths for commercial growth.
With September’s arrival, the Goldn Socialista campaign will expand via GCC rollouts and targeted content through its app. Every channel aims to help more women connect with business opportunities, moving interactions beyond standard networking. The club maintains its steady growth by emphasizing trust, practical support, and shared values.
Now established as a distinct presence in the UAE’s business social scene, Goldn Ladies Club uniquely blends hospitality, learning, and influence. The next phase will demonstrate how communities can support both personal aspirations and collective economic involvement through thoughtful, refined business circles.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox