Top Global Wedding Destinations: Smaller gatherings and cultural venues take center stage

Discover 12 stunning wedding venues, handpicked for UAE couples seeking the extraordinary
Couples are reframing the destination wedding: however lavish the setting, priorities have shifted toward smaller, service-forward gatherings, multiday events and culture-first venues. Micro-weddings and multi-day celebrations are continuing to grow in 2025, according to recent surveys by The Knot Worldwide.
Guest count savings are being reinvested into food, design and exclusive use, while sustainability is a rising purchase driver. As for destinations, ubran hubs and sunny escapes now top the list.
For Gulf clients there are the standard considerations of privacy, halal menus, female-only spaces and Arabic-speaking staff. As a result, private-venue buyouts and bespoke travel logistics are common planning line items for the GCC’s Dh13.59 billion destination wedding market, according to research from Future Market Insights.
This edit collects venues and service models that meet those requirements, with something for all budgets here.
At the Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, powder-white sand, turquoise waters and breathtaking sunsets form a natural backdrop for love stories of all kinds. The archipelago remains one of the world’s most in-demand destinations for beach weddings.
Kandooma, a family-friendly four-star resort 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé’s Velana International airport, offers wedding packages designed for all sizes to suit intimate ceremonies, big celebrations with family and friends and even full-on multi-day destination weddings with exclusive-use buy-outs, perfect for weddings where privacy is important.
Couples can rename villa clusters after their theme, arrange treasure hunts for guests, or include meaningful activities like reef regeneration or tree planting. Private weddings for two begin at $599++ (Dh2,199++), excluding accommodation. The property operates as a guest-only island with 154 villas, making it suitable for weddings of up to 300 guests.
The events team offers full-service planning: venue décor, officiants, Bodu Beru drummers, dramatic arrivals by speedboat or jet-ski, a two-tier cake and a symbolic certificate (weddings in the Maldives are not legally binding under local law). Almost half of the resort team are Maldivians, while international staff include Arabic speakers to assist guests from the Gulf. Maldives.holidayinnresorts.com
For many GCC families, Canada is where the cousins and second cousins have built their lives. Toronto offers a way to gather far-flung relatives in a city that balances cosmopolitan polish with a laid-back, family-friendly pace. In the city’s downtown core, the Shangri-La Toronto is well versed in catering to Arab, Indian and Western weddings.
The hotel’s multicultural events team partners with professional planners for production and décor. And the Miraj Hammam Spa is available for pre-wedding pampering, says Lasitha Rajapakse, Events Manager. There are three package tiers: Classic, Premium and Specialty, with pricing from CAD $225 upwards (Dh599++) per guest. Each includes cocktail-hour canapés, a multi-course plated dinner, seven hours of open bar, a private tasting and a suite for the wedding night. Shangrilatorontoevents.com
With Oman in driving distance and visas easy to come by, it’s possibly the best destination wedding option UAE couples. And it offers extraordinary stages for a wedding, says Karen Hardan, Managing Partner of the Oman-based destination management company Perfect Journeys.
Think clifftop celebrations in Jabal Akhdar (above 2,000m), barefoot ceremonies on Muscat or Salalah beaches, and desert processions that can include camel or horse entrances. One couple wanted the team to recreate the atmosphere of an old Omani souq for their wedding dinner, complete with spice stalls, artisans and live oud players weaving through the tables.
Another wanted their guests to arrive by dhow, sailing into the bay at sunset before stepping directly into the reception. Whether for 60 guests or 300, the company can coordinate accommodation, venues, logistics and tech. Multi-day itineraries are standard.
Oman’s living traditions add a sense of place (Al Razha sword dance, oud players, frankincense rituals), but multi-country weddings are now becoming popular. One family began with a welcome cocktail in Dubai, then moved their guests to Muscat for a seaside reception, followed by a mountaintop celebration in Jabal Akhdar, closing with a farewell dinner in the desert. Budgets typically start around the mid-five-figure range and scale up depending on season, venues and design. Perfect-journeys.com
For Emirati, Indian, and cross-cultural couples alike, Goa offers a chance to marry barefoot luxury with cultural ease. Think heritage Portuguese villas, palm-framed beaches, and music until dawn, but with no compromise on atmosphere.
The St. Regis Goa places ceremony options across 49 acres of gardens, lagoon and beach. Event infrastructure spans indoor ballrooms (Astor and Caroline Astor) and large lawns; the resort lists capacities to 600 for its largest outdoor spaces and notes seven event rooms and 1,433 sq m of total event space (hotel site).
The resort’s in-house events specialists collaborate with planners and chefs to deliver tailored culinary journeys; menus can be adapted to Middle Eastern and Indian tastes and the property highlights signature St. Regis butler service for wedding parties. Marriott.com
The Amalfi coast gives you cinematic views and a constricted geography that politely limits gate crashers. It’s for couples who want Mediterranean drama and Italian gastronomy, delivered with an exacting local service culture.
The Excelsior Vittoria deploys nineteenth-century provenance as event infrastructure: frescoed ballrooms (the Vittoria Ballroom), terraces overlooking the Bay of Naples and private gardens.
The hotel’s history is an asset – Roman roots and a 190-year story – with gastronomy at the centre.Curated spa and hair services can be arranged, as well as bespoke menus based on local produce. Enquire about halal food and other desires. Excelsiorvittoria.com
A city where East meets West without compromise. Istanbul is close enough to feel familiar yet offers an unmistakable sense of elsewhere- all with halal dining as the standard and few visa obstacles. Set on the Bosphorus, Cıragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul stages large and theatrical ceremonies across expansive terraces and amid marble interiors.
This is a venue for those who love luxury, lived large. Wedding production is managed by an in-house planning team offering bespoke catering tastings, mixology (‘Palacology’) and show cakes.
The historic palace can be privatised at suite level (notably the 11 Palace Suites) and can accommodate up to approximately 250 guests across its different event spaces.
Reserving these suites for close family members adds an extra layer of exclusivity, comfort and elegance to the celebration as a whole. Menus are fully halal and Arabic-speaking staff can be arranged for private events. As part of the post-wedding experience, newlyweds are treated to a romantic dinner on their first anniversary, giving them the chance to relive their special day. Kempinski.com
Close, controlled and groomed for regional taste. Doha removes much transit friction while offering private buyouts and cultural amenities. It’s a pragmatic choice when proximity and protocol matter.
The Ned Doha, a members club and hotel in the heart of the Qatari capital, offers tiered wedding packages with full-service planning and cultural options. Prices start at QAR450 per person (Dh450); packages may include tailored décor, accommodation options and bridal pampering.
Just as in the UAE, expect female-only amenities, Arabic-speaking staff and curated post-wedding experiences (private dinners, spa journeys personalised brunches). Buyout options are possible for couples who require full venue privacy. TheNed.com
For an intimate, budget-friendly getaway wedding that reads like a long weekend, head to Kalukanda House in Sri Lanka. The four-bedroom villa makes for a discreet, bookable address just a short walk from Turtle Beach, with a 15×5m pool, a yoga school and a staff of five, including a chef.
A fully staffed buy-out accommodates eight, but additional guests can stay at a nearby property. Prices depend on requirements, but indicative rates are £1,500 (about Dh7,400) per night for a full buy-out, and a two-day wedding package from £2,000 for 30 guests.
Additional touches include local experiences, Kandyan dancers, in-house chef and a separate kitchen for event catering. Planners are invited to treat the house as a service-led base rather than a hotel. Kalukandahouse.com
Scotland’s west coast has long seduced couples with its rolling hills, Gothic architecture and cinematic light, providing a natural stage for timeless celebrations.
Just 10 minutes from Glasgow airport, the restored 19th-century JA Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort channels that romance into a polished wedding offering. Following a recent £20 million (Dh99 million)transformation, the heritage property presents a versatile wedding canvas overlooking the Kilpatrick Hills and River Clyde.
It now offers three curated wedding packages, each with décor, catering, legal assistance and full-service planning, beginning at £110 per person for the Willow package, inclusive of fine dining, canapés, a drinks reception and a luxury bridal suite.
Couples seeking complete seclusion can secure a full property buyout, priced from approximately £65,000, turning the mansion’s 74 rooms, salons, and grounds into their private estate. Post-wedding diversions include golf, spa treatments, estate walks, and even falconry.
Halal dining, Indian menus, female-only amenities and Arabic-speaking staff are available on request. Marhall.com
Tropical Bali offers the opportunity to have exactly the sort of dramatic ceremony you want. From cliffside chapels to pier dinners and villa buyouts, Ayana Bali’s range of venues suits couples who want ritual flexibility plus operational teams accustomed to bespoke overseas celebrations.
The resort’s signature wedding packages aim to create a complete destination experience, bringing brings together gourmet food and beverage selections, elegant floral arrangements, and beautifully appointed guest accommodations.
Prices differ depending on the venue and number of guests. Intimate celebrations begin from $11,280++ (Dh48,600) at settings such as the Asmara Secret Garden for around 20 guests. Exclusive-use options are also available, and venues such as Sky, Champa Garden, Tevana Garden, Kisik Jetty, and the Ayana Villa accommodate only one wedding per day.
The resort does not carry formal halal certification, but this being Bali, dining can be tailored to requests, ensuring that diverse cultural and culinary preferences are accommodated. For Indonesian coastal drama combined with operational depth. Ayana.com
Innovative food, an ancient culture and glamorous venues: Jakarta has it all, complete with the urban infrastructure to cater to guests arriving from multiple points. And The Langham Jakarta delivers on every front.
Located in the Sudirman Central Business District, the hotel offers a range of comprehensive wedding package tailored to guests’ desires, including venue, catering and food tastings, as well as acommodation for the bride and groom and their families.
Package start from IDR108 million++ (approx Dh24,000) for up to 30 persons, excluding tax and service. While it is not currently halal-certified, the luxury hotel provides Muslim-friendly amenities, including both prayer rooms and dedicated spaces for women. Specific cuisines are available upon request.
The hotel has 223 rooms and suites, with spa facilities for pre- and post-wedding relaxation for couples and guests alike. Langhamhotels.com
Jordan’s Red Sea coastline is accessible but secluded – perfect for GCC couples who want privacy without long-haul travel. At Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla Resort, the setting is framed by palm-lined lagoons, marina views and the dramatic mountains of southern Jordan.
Wedding ceremonies at the resort can be customised to couples’ own unique love stories: from barefoot vows at the sun-kissed shores of La Plage Beach Club, to garden moments surrounded by lush tranquillity in Cascades Garden or refined elegance inside the Regency Ballroom.
Tucked between golden mountains and the serene lagoons of Ayla, the resort offers a backdrop that promises to turn every ‘I do’ into a memory that lasts a lifetime.
Packages include consultation, signature catering, a wedding cake and luxury accommodation in the Regency Suite with breakfast for the bride and groom. Menu choices range from Levantine to Mediterranean and international dishes.
Many couples marrying in Aqaba opt to extend their celebrations with a local honeymoon, combining diving and sailing with spa downtime – or visits to iconic sights such as Petra. Hyatt.com
