Dubai Real Estate Offers Diwali Deals: Where should NRIs invest?

Dubai developers mark Diwali with offers and lifestyle projects for NRIs and GCC investors
As Diwali approaches, Dubai’s real estate developers are intensifying efforts to attract non-resident Indian (NRI) and Gulf-based investors, combining lifestyle-led launches with sales incentives.
Karma Developers, which has delivered over 2,000 units across the UAE, UK, and Cyprus, is offering flexible post-handover payment plans and guided assistance on Golden Visa-eligible investments. Its Diwali push focuses on off-plan projects in Arjan, Dubai Investment Park, and Sports City, areas where infrastructure and rental yields are improving, Mr Shahzad Saxena, Founder, Karma Developers, says.
He explains that the company’s Diwali initiative is designed for NRIs and GCC-based investors looking for meaningful entry into Dubai’s off-plan market, with flexible post-handover plans and advisory support for Golden Visa qualifying investments. “These incentives empower buyers to secure future-ready assets in high-growth communities such as Dubai Investment Park, Arjan, Dubai Land, and Sports City, all reflecting Karma’s hallmark of design-led, lifestyle-oriented development,” he says. “Real value lies in transparency, thoughtful design, and enduring quality, not limited-time campaigns.”
Danube Properties, another major player, has dropped its monthly installment scheme from 1 per cent to 0.5 per cent until the end of October, while maintaining delivery timelines and fully furnished units across its portfolio, together with flexible payment plans and over 40 world-class amenities. “The Diwali season is a time for prosperity and new beginnings, making it the perfect occasion to help our customers take their first step towards owning their dream home in Dubai,” says Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.
He adds that while NRIs remain an important audience, the limited-time 0.5 per cent monthly payment plan is open to all buyers, local and international, seeking flexibility and long-term value. “Our goal is to make property ownership accessible to everyone through ease of payment, strong after-sales support, and consistent delivery,” Sajan says. “This Diwali campaign is designed to help every customer invest confidently in Dubai’s growth story.”
Dubai’s real estate market reached a new high in the third quarter of 2025, with 59,228 transactions worth Dh170.7 billion, Gulf News reported earlier this month, up 17.2 per cent in volume and 19.9 per cent in value year-on-year.
Incentives aside, agents advise buyers should do their due diligence before putting down a deposit. “Overseas buyers in the GCC should approach seasonal promotions like ‘Diwali specials’ with a healthy dose of scrutiny,” says Ayman Youssef, Managing Director, Coldwell Banker. He says some of the buying bargains at the moment are found in the Tier-B or emerging communities rather than the prime zones like Downtown, Palm, or Dubai Marina. “Areas such as Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), are seeing substantial new supply, which gives buyers more room to negotiate. Many of these developments offer high-quality amenities and modern layouts, but at more accessible price points,” he says. “For investors looking at rental yields, these neighbourhoods can actually outperform the top-tier districts because of healthier demand from residents seeking affordable long-term living options.”
