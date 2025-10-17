Dubai Real Estate Offers Diwali Deals: Where should NRIs invest?

Incentives aside, agents advise buyers should do their due diligence before putting down a deposit. “Overseas buyers in the GCC should approach seasonal promotions like ‘Diwali specials’ with a healthy dose of scrutiny,” says Ayman Youssef, Managing Director, Coldwell Banker. He says some of the buying bargains at the moment are found in the Tier-B or emerging communities rather than the prime zones like Downtown, Palm, or Dubai Marina. “Areas such as Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), are seeing substantial new supply, which gives buyers more room to negotiate. Many of these developments offer high-quality amenities and modern layouts, but at more accessible price points,” he says. “For investors looking at rental yields, these neighbourhoods can actually outperform the top-tier districts because of healthier demand from residents seeking affordable long-term living options.”