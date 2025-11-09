GOLD/FOREX
DiveCampus CEO Islam Etman earns Elite PADI TecRec Trimix Instructor Trainer status

Among a select few, Islam trains divers across the broadest range of PADI courses

Last updated:
Friday
1 MIN READ
Dubai: DiveCampus Co-Founder and CEO, Islam Etman, achieved the prestigious PADI TecRec Trimix Instructor Trainer certification, solidifying his position as one of the leading figures in technical diving education in the region.

Already a PADI Master Instructor and PADI Freedive Instructor, Islam is among the few dive instructors worldwide who trains across the widest range of PADI Specialty courses, including Self-Reliant, Tec Sidemount, Dive Propulsion Vehicle, Full Face Mask, Dry Suit and Freediving. This gives divers unparalleled access to specialised diving skills and world-class training.

“With its state-of-the-art dive infrastructure, strategic geographic location, and year-round diving conditions, the UAE has tremendous potential to become a global hub for technical diving. I am committed to supporting Instructors and divers in developing their skills responsibly, while fostering a community where safety, exploration, and excellence are at the forefront,” said Islam.

Firas Jundi, PADI EMEA Regional Manager added, “Technical diving and Specialty trainings are growing rapidly in the UAE, turning the region into a hub for divers seeking technical skills and exploration. DiveCampus, under Islam’s leadership, is setting new standards for safety, innovation, and excellence, inspiring the next generation of instructors and divers to push boundaries responsibly.”

