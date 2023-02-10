Vespa, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Bask in romance and enjoy a beautiful candlelit dinner with someone special. The venue sets a perfect romantic ambience, a four-course set tantalising menu, sweet treats, and a live band’s music to fill the occasion with love and passion.

Call: 07 203 0000

CÉ LA VI Dubai

This Valentine’s Day, discover an array of dishes from an extensive à la carte menu or indulge in a four-course gourmet menu from Dh1,000 per person, and end the evening on a sweet note with desserts designed to represent love in all its forms. Enjoy romantic tunes of our violinist and pianist, and spoil your second half with a beautiful box of red roses- our memento to you.

February 14th from 7 PM

Price: Dh1,00 per person

Call: 04 5826 111

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Enjoy a special four-course menu with your beloved with a picture-perfect backdrop of breathtaking panoramic views of Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. Dig in and savour the special menu, a heavenly slice of angel food cake, and much more.

Price: Dh795 per couple.

Call: 04 430 8535

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm

Relish a specially curated menu while enjoying dramatic views of Palm Jumeirah from the terrace on this special occasion. Expect four themed dishes crafted to celebrate the day of love, ensuring a memorable experience for couples.

Price: Starts from Dh500 - minimum spend per person for all indoor, and outdoor tables.

Call: 04 245 5800

Sofitel Pool and Lounge, Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Let your love flourish at the venue, with twinkling lights, gorgeous city views, an infinity pool, a lavish dinner, and a live singing performance by Irka Bochenko, a former Bond Girl who featured in Moonraker to make your Valentine’s night extra special.

Price: Dh1000 for a 3-course set menu.

Call: 04 5036666

Asha’s Wafi City

Looking for a spot to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? Head to Asha’s Wafi City this Valentine’s from 12th to 14th Feb. Enjoy a plethora of selections of the restaurant’s signature dishes while dining in a romantic, dreamy setting with both indoor and outdoor seating options. Choose from the exquisite à la carte menu or a delectable 4-course set menu. Live performance by Fahmil Khan featuring Faraz Ahmed on the flute and Deepak Chhatpar on percussions on 14th Feb from 8pm onwards.

Price: Starts from Dh499 per couple.

Call: 04 324 4100 or 052 9908707

Dasha, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel

This hidden gem lets you elevate your celebration to new heights with stunning views from the 50th floor and a mouth-watering set menu crafted by the award-winning Chef Akira Back. The menu makes this an unforgettable dining experience for you and your special someone.

Price: Dh750 per person

Call: 04 319 8783

Fi’lia, SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences

Celebrate love by telling a story of passion through food, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine, with spectacular views of the city’s skyline and live music, making it an ideal setting to celebrate a special occasion.

Price: indoor Dh700 per couple.

Call: 04 607 0737

Majlis Golf Course, Emirates Golf Club

Relish a three-course gourmet dinner at the charming ambience of this championship venue. The celebration will feature international favourites served outdoors in a lovely setting with amazing views of the iconic Clubhouse, the fountain, and the lake.

Price: Dh1,495 per couple

Call: 04 417 9999

Uma Lounge, Burj Al Arab tour

Spoil a loved one with unique and luxurious experiences - a spectacular 90-minute Inside Burj Al Arab tour of unparalleled luxurious experiences. Throughout Valentine’s week, couples can enjoy countless ‘wow’ moments to cherish with sunset drinks or an exquisite two-course meal at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s stunning Uma Lounge. Receive a gifted red rose on arrival and a chocolate gift box. At sunset listen to the notes of the saxophonist.

Price: starting from Dh998 per couple, tour suggested time: Between 3 and 4:30pm, dining at Uma: 4:30, 5:30, 6:30

Contact: insideburjalarab.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Enjoy an evening of romance with French Mediterranean cuisine at the elegant and art-adorned venue in Dubai or on the French Riviera-inspired terrace in Abu Dhabi, relishing the special Valentine’s Day-inspired dessert - and beverages.

Price: Dh55 for a delectable Strawberry and Rhubarb Pavlova dessert.

Call: Dubai - 04 4390505 / Abu Dhabi - 02 6929600

The Director’s Club, WB Abu Dhabi

Celebrate love with your partner, relishing a sophisticated five-course meal. The evening begins with fruity Valentine’s aperitifs at the hotel’s stunning rooftop lounge - The Overlook. Then at The Director’s Club, enjoy a romantic dinner, indulgent dessert and elegant beverages in a soothing ambience to make their experience memorable.

Price: Starts from Dh850 per couple.

Call: 02 815 0000

Santè Ria Latino Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, The First Collection JVC

Make special memories with fun vibes and delicious food. Dine in and experience a Latino-themed date night with live music and entertainment, and complimentary signature churros.

Pre-booking required

Call: 04 275 6630

Vivaldi, Sheraton Dubai Creek

Savour a delightful four-course Italian feast with stunning surroundings of Dubai’s skyline. Relish romantically curated culinary delights by Italian head chef, Oscar Cimmino. You will be invited to enter a contest wherein one lucky couple can win a one-night stay at Sheraton’s Royal Suite, followed by their elaborate breakfast buffet spread.

Price: Dh780 per couple.

Call: 04 207 1717

Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

Treat your special someone to a unique and romantic experience at the only floating hotel in Dubai. Reawaken the romance with the Romantic Voyage package that features a one-night stay in a Captain's Room with a balcony, breakfast and dinner, a beautifully decorated room, and various other romantic touches.

Price: starts at Dh999 per night per room

Contact: email reservations.qe2@accor.com or call +971 600 500 400.

#BareYourSoul by the beach, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Experience intimate dining under the stars, golden sand and crashing waves as a backdrop set a perfect setting to savour a dream-like dinner. Enjoy a delicious 5-course barbeque meal guided by a chef, and create a lifetime memory. The package also includes a special gift from Amrapali Jewels.

Price: Starts from Dh1850 per couple.

Call: 04 275 4444

The Restaurant at Address Downtown

The Restaurant at Address Downtown sets the stage for an intimate Valentine’s evening for you and your loved one. Indulge in a constructed 6-course menu starring such culinary delights as Gillardeau Oysters, Tarter and Atlantic Lobster Tail Ravioli, while you enjoy a lovely evening with the most breath-taking views of the glittering Burj Khalifa. Indoor and outdoor seating available with vegetarian options.

Price: Dh1,500 for two

Call: 04 436 8888 or email dineatdowntown@addresshotels.com

Positano, JW Marriott Marquis

Surprise your special one with an authentic Italian buffet inspired by the coastal region of Positano. Enjoy delving into sumptuous antipasti and decadent dessert island with a choice of main course from the à la carte menu as you toast to the evening.

Price: Dh225 per person

Call: 04 414 6485

Private Beach Cabana, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

Enjoy an exquisite four-course dinner while admiring panoramic ocean vistas from the venue. During sun sets, the resort assumes an almost magical air with the sky painted in hues of pink and orange while you savour a special romantic dinner on the beach.

Call: 06 5044888

Bagatelle, Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road

Create a memorable date night at Dubai’s favourite French fine dining hotspot. An incredible Unplugged event on Monday evenings has Valentine’s takeover on February 13th

Price: Dh660 per couple

Call: 04 354 5035

JA Shooting Club and Smokin’ Gun Restaurant

Tired of the traditional candlelight dinner and a movie? Why not try a date with a difference and boast a better aim than Cupid at JA Shooting Club. Choose from indoor pistol or outdoor clay shooting, followed by an indulgent treat at Smokin’ Gun inclusive of a shooting session (indoor pistol or outdoor clay shooting) at JA Shooting Club, a burger and a Valentine’s crazy shake at Smokin’ Gun

Price: Dh299 from Feb 13 – 16

Call: 04 814 5604

Pacific Groove Restaurant, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Treat your loved one to a fancy four-course set, romantic dinner designed to feed any love story and script. Combine this with soulful live sensational vocals singing all your favourite love songs to set the mood. Elevate the experience with the classic romantic movie screening at the unique, cosy, true Hollywood-style Paramount Screening room before or after dinner.

Price: From Dh750 for the special romantic four-course set menu dinner per couple - 2 Movie Shows: 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Call: 055 180 7559

Pincode, Dubai Hills Mall

This venue by Indian Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur known for serving delicious dishes, is a perfect spot to savour delicious Indian food with your beloved on Valentine’s Day and make new memories. Be it “Love At First Site” or “The Sweetest Kiss”, unwrap the gift of love and get lost in the aroma of love and food.

Price: Dh299 per couple

Call: 04 566 1424

OAnjo, Sheraton, Mall of the Emirates

Spectacular views, tantalising fusion cuisine, and premium service all await you at the Portuguese Nikkei restaurant, OAnjo. Located on the 24th floor of Sheraton, Mall of the Emirates, OAnjo takes every guest on a unique culinary journey alongside magnificent 360-degree views of Dubai to make for the most romantic of settings. Whisk away your loved one for a fine dining extravaganza like no other this Valentine’s Day.

Price: Dh350 per person, guests can enjoy a choice of starter, main course, and tasty dessert. On Feb 14th from 8pm-2am.

Call: 04 377 2007

Nobu, Atlantis, The Palm

On Valentine’s Day, head to Nobu to impress your soulmate with traditional Japanese cuisine at its new luxurious venue located on the 22nd floor at Atlantis, The Palm. Guests will be treated to a stunning view, a chic setting, and a six-course Omakase set menu. A resident DJ will provide music.

Price: Valentine’s Day set menu Dh775 per person, Terrace seating Dh2,000 minimum spend per couple.

Call: 04 42 62626 or visit atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants

Dubai Golf Club, Dubai Creek Resort

Flee the hustle and bustle of the city as a private limo takes guests to a romantic spot, a picturesque view of the Dubai Golf Club and Dubai Creek. While enjoying a delicious 4-course meal at this secluded spot, ladies receive a beautiful bouquet on arrival, making this night of romance under the stars the most memorable occasion.

Price: Dh10,000 per couple throughout February