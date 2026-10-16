Delightful Tartlets and Toasts: Creative recipes to elevate your culinary game

Heat the oven to 220°C, or 200°C fan. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Halve the aubergines lengthways. Score the flesh in a criss-cross pattern, taking care to leave the skins intact.

Mix the olive oil, cumin, salt and black pepper. Brush over the cut surfaces, working some oil into the scored flesh.

Arrange cut-side up on the tray and roast for 35–40 minutes, until the flesh is completely tender and browned.

Whisk the tahini, lemon juice and garlic together. Gradually whisk in the cold water until the dressing is smooth and pourable. Season with salt.