Delightful Tartlets and Toasts: Creative recipes to elevate your culinary game

Eight savoury recipes show how fruit adds flavour, colour and texture to everyday cooking
Prep time 10 minutes | Cook time 10 minutes | Serves 4, makes 8 toasts
Ingredients
8 slices sourdough bread
1 tbsp olive oil
150g soft goat cheese
6 ripe figs, trimmed and sliced
2 tsp fresh thyme leaves
1 tbsp honey
2 tsp balsamic glaze
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Heat the oven to 200°C, or 180°C fan. Arrange the bread on a baking tray and brush lightly with olive oil.
Bake for 5 minutes, until the edges begin to colour.
Spread the goat cheese over the bread, then arrange the fig slices on top. Scatter with thyme and season with black pepper.
Return to the oven for 5 minutes, until the cheese is warm and the bread is crisp.
Drizzle with the honey and balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.
Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time No cooking required | Serves 4
Ingredients
2 × 400g tins black beans, drained and rinsed
1 large ripe mango, peeled and diced
2 ripe avocados, peeled and diced
200g cherry tomatoes, halved
½ small red onion, finely chopped
3 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
For the dressing
2 tbsp lime juice
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
½ tsp ground cumin
1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
½ tsp salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.
Place the drained black beans, mango, tomatoes, onion and coriander in a large serving bowl.
Pour over the dressing and toss gently to combine.
Fold in the avocado, taking care to keep the pieces intact.
Taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve immediately.
Prep time 15 minutes | Cook time 25 minutes | Serves 4, makes 8 tartlets
Ingredients
320g ready-rolled puff pastry
2 firm, ripe pears
100g blue cheese, crumbled
40g walnuts, roughly chopped
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
1 egg, beaten
2 tsp honey
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Heat the oven to 200°C, or 180°C fan. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
Cut the pastry into eight rectangles and arrange on the tray. Lightly score a 1cm border around each piece without cutting through. Prick the centres with a fork.
Core the pears and cut into thin slices. Arrange inside the pastry borders, then scatter over the blue cheese, walnuts and thyme.
Brush the borders with beaten egg and season the filling with black pepper.
Bake for 20–25 minutes, until the pastry is puffed and golden underneath. Drizzle with honey and serve warm.
Prep time 15 minutes | Cook time 35–40 minutes | Serves 4
Ingredients
2 large aubergines
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp ground cumin
½ tsp salt
Freshly ground black pepper
80g pomegranate seeds
2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
For the tahini dressing
60g tahini
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 small garlic clove, finely grated
3–5 tbsp cold water
Salt, to taste
Method
Heat the oven to 220°C, or 200°C fan. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
Halve the aubergines lengthways. Score the flesh in a criss-cross pattern, taking care to leave the skins intact.
Mix the olive oil, cumin, salt and black pepper. Brush over the cut surfaces, working some oil into the scored flesh.
Arrange cut-side up on the tray and roast for 35–40 minutes, until the flesh is completely tender and browned.
Whisk the tahini, lemon juice and garlic together. Gradually whisk in the cold water until the dressing is smooth and pourable. Season with salt.
Let the aubergines cool for 5 minutes, then spoon over the dressing. Scatter with pomegranate seeds and parsley. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time No cooking required | Serves 4
Ingredients
2 medium fennel bulbs
3 oranges
½ small red onion, very thinly sliced
60g pitted black olives, halved
10g fresh mint leaves, torn
For the dressing
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp honey
2 tbsp juice reserved from the oranges
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Trim the fennel, reserving any fronds. Halve the bulbs, remove the tough cores and slice the fennel as thinly as possible.
Cut the peel and white pith from the oranges. Working over a bowl to catch the juice, cut between the membranes to release the segments. Squeeze the remaining membranes to collect extra juice.
Whisk the dressing ingredients together, using 2 tbsp of the reserved orange juice.
Arrange the fennel, orange segments, onion and olives on a platter.
Spoon over the dressing and gently toss. Scatter with mint and the reserved fennel fronds, then serve.
Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time No cooking required | Serves 4
Ingredients
250g white cabbage, finely shredded
150g red cabbage, finely shredded
2 crisp apples
1 large carrot, coarsely grated
3 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 tbsp lemon juice
For the dressing
100g plain Greek yoghurt
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 tsp honey
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a large bowl. Season to taste.
Core the apples and cut into fine matchsticks, leaving the skins on. Toss with the lemon juice.
Add both cabbages, the apples, carrot and spring onions to the dressing.
Toss thoroughly until everything is lightly coated. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving to allow the flavours to mingle.
Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 12–15 minutes | Serves 4
Ingredients
4 salmon fillets, approximately 150g each
1 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Lime wedges, to serve
For the salsa
250g fresh pineapple flesh, finely diced
½ small red onion, finely chopped
1 small red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
1 tbsp lime juice
1 tsp olive oil
Salt, to taste
Method
Heat the oven to 200°C, or 180°C fan. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
Combine the salsa ingredients in a bowl, season lightly with salt and set aside.
Pat the salmon dry and place on the tray, skin-side down. Mix the olive oil, paprika, cumin, salt and black pepper, then brush over the fish.
Bake for 12–15 minutes, depending on thickness, until the centre reaches 63°C.
Spoon the pineapple salsa over the salmon and serve with lime wedges.
Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 55 minutes | Serves 4
Ingredients
700g boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2 tbsp olive oil
1 large onion, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp grated fresh ginger
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground turmeric
½ tsp ground cinnamon
400ml low-salt chicken stock
150g dried apricots
1 tbsp lemon juice
30g flaked almonds
2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Season the chicken lightly with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a heavy-based casserole over medium-high heat. Brown the chicken in batches for 5–6 minutes, then transfer to a plate.
Add the remaining oil and onion to the casserole. Cook over medium heat for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened.
Stir in the garlic, ginger and ground spices. Cook for 1 minute.
Return the chicken and any collected juices to the pan. Add the stock and apricots, then bring to a gentle simmer.
Cover and cook over low heat for 25 minutes. Uncover and simmer for a further 10–15 minutes, until the sauce has reduced and the chicken is tender, reaching at least 74°C in the thickest part.
Meanwhile, toast the almonds in a dry frying pan over medium heat for 2–3 minutes, stirring until golden.
Stir the lemon juice into the tagine and adjust the seasoning. Scatter with the almonds and fresh coriander before serving.