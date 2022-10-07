Crescent Bags
Taking us back to the nineties, the crescent-shaped bag is having a comeback this autumn. Seen on the catwalk at Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu, this teen-inspired trend can be worn from day to night.
Oversized Tote
When it comes to your day bag, bigger is always better. We’ve seen tote bags growing in size on the catwalks over the last few seasons and it’s time to embrace the XXL tote trend. Perfect as a work or college bag, these stylish tote bags are perfect for everyone.
Ladylike
Top handle bags are the most ladylike of all styles. Both elegant and stylish, this season saw brands such as Prada and Balenciaga introducing new shapes of top handle accessories. Wear for work or leisure.
Crossbody
Practicality and function define this essential must-have style so we highly recommend investing in a crossbody bag this season. Choose to opt for a classic style in black or brown if you’re looking for an accessory that goes with everything, or, for the more style conscious, add a pop of colour with a bold-hued bag.
Male order
Whether it is to suit a purpose or a to fill a style gap, men too need bags these days. Here are two types of bags that men can choose from:
Crossbody: The men’s crossbody bag has far outgrown its original street-style persona to become a fashion essential. As we saw on the runway at Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Dior and more, the crossbody can seamlessly fit into any outfit.
Backpack: When it comes to men’s accessories, functionality always trumps style and no man’s wardrobe is complete without a good quality versatile backpack. This season, fashion brands are making backpacks more versatile than ever, so wear them from the office to the gym to the plane – you’re ultimate companion!