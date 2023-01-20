Aanya Gupta, who is pursuing economics, commerce and business studies, was nominated by her school to attend the ‘Centre for Talented Youth (CTY)’ programme of Johns Hopkins University where she studied the philosophy that was applied in notable historic art pieces as well as in generating art. She presented a written thesis researching and analyzing features of notable images and their significance.

The student also secured internships at KPMG Qatar and Curtin University Dubai, and attended a business summer camp at the University of Wollongong, Dubai.

Aanya Gupta ‘‘I wish to be a trilingual person. Apart from my native languages, English and Hindi, I pursued French as my third language,’’ she says.

Passionate about contemporary dance and music since childhood, she also plays the piano.

Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us about the CTY program you attended.

The CTY is an organization that scouts for students who have certain skill sets that set them apart. CTY conducts a nomination-based program for students to take advanced courses in STEM and Arts. I enrolled in a unique course called ‘Visual Literacy’, developed for artistic students who want to pursue their interest and develop their skills in analytical writing; visual fluency, including sender-receiver communication theory; constructivism; gestalt theory; and semiotics. The course helped develop proficiency in creating and analyzing images, emphasizing visual style, persuasive communication, and audience.

Assignments were peer-reviewed, which was beneficial as I learned how other students interpreted and appreciated art works. Choosing the Visual Literacy course was the perfect way for me to graduate from being an art hobbyist to taking the first steps to having a structured framework into art appreciation. The course helped me develop a unique aspect of creative writing, ‘art critique’, and forever opened my mind to appreciate the artists’ interpretations when they create an art piece.

The course was a combination of art, history, creative writing and philosophical analysis. It posed no boundaries and was greatly interdisciplinary. We delved into subjects as broad as photography to psychological implications of dark shades in art. Additionally, I took up a few drawing assignments that tested my creativity in fabricating icons that can be easily recognized.

What were the 3 biggest takeaways from this program for you?

This course provided me with theory along with practical hands-on experiences of various forms of art, such as pointillism, hatching, and abstract impressionism. Each texture portrays a different feel to the artwork.

When learning a new topic, one should extensively question, critically think and be original in generating ideas.

Moreover, the analytical writing of theses gave me a sneak peak of the kind and structure of theses I would be expected to write in my undergraduate as well.

What were the major takeaways from your internships?

All three experiences were a great exposure to corporate lifestyle and working.

Teamwork is essential in workplaces: constant guidance and support from other people is always encouraging and inspiring. I also learnt how to develop a systematic approach while conducting extensive and comprehensive research. Being articulate and confident in expression is the key to better presentation of the topics at hand.

What are your major academic and extracurricular achievements?

In Grade 10, I was one of the school toppers of the ICSE board examinations. My interest in the French Language led me to being a DELF B1 certificate holder (intermediate level). I was fortunate though to perform live at the Expo 2020 Young Stars Performance along with my school team. As an avid community service person, I have volunteered for special needs children and taken up mentorship opportunities.

What is your dream career?

As an aspiring economist, I wish to work in the World Bank or the International Monetary fund (IMF) and hope to be part of projects which deal with providing infrastructural benefits to underdeveloped countries, alleviate poverty, and providing for women and children welfare.