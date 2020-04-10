McDonald’s has introduced contactless delivery measures Image Credit: Supplied

McDelivery is a core offering of McDonald’s that the company’s valued customers know and love. It’s an area where innovation and technology is closely tied to customer experience to bring fresh and delicious food to more customers than ever.

“While delivering a top notch experience remains a key priority for McDonald’s UAE, we are forever committed to delivering the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness for both our employees and customers across every aspect of our business,” said Walid Fakih, General Manager, McDonald’s UAE. “During this unprecedented time characterised by the outbreak of COVID-19, we have ramped up all necessary measures and are working closely with the UAE authorities to ensure we are doing everything in our power to navigate this together.”

As the company continues to offer all McDonald’s meals through McDelivery, the employees are at the centre of its business and maintaining their safety is considered paramount.

“We are taking rider temperatures at the start and end of each shift to monitor their personal health,” said Fakih. “All of our riders are also adhering to strict hygiene standards, including mandatory handwashing before and after each delivery, wearing masks and gloves at all times, as well as implementing the cleaning, sanitising and sealing of every McDelivery bag.”

McDonald’s has introduced contactless delivery measures. When delivering any order the bag is placed on the customer’s doorstep, the rider will open the bag wearing gloves and take a few steps back to create a safe distance before customers can collect their order.

To enable social distancing, customers are encouraged to avoid cash on delivery and use online payment methods.

The company is also looking for ways to provide its customers with valuable offers for the entire family. It is currently running an offer for a Family Meal that includes two Happy Meals at a compelling price point for the whole family to enjoy from the comfort of their home and recently launched a free delivery promotion on all orders placed online.