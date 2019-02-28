Miss Tess, Taj Dubai
Who says you can’t have fun on a weeknight? Head to Taj Dubai’s Asian street-food kitchen and bar for its Wednesday night extravaganza, Brunchzilla. Guests can feast on sushi, noodles and desserts, while live entertainment sets the mood for a sultry evening.
Details Wednesdays from 8-11pm; from Dh228
Call 04 438 3121
Nobu, Atlantis The Palm
With more than 25 locations across the world, dining at this sleek spot is always a special experience. The Japanese-South American fusion cuisine at Nobu is as exquisite as it sounds, complemented by an array of beverages to pick from. Live entertainment provided by Japanese drummers, a DJ and a violinist elevates the experience.
Details Fridays from 12-3pm; from Dh395
Call 04 426 2626
The Loft, Dubai Opera
Save this rooftop restaurant (pictured right) with views of the Burj Khalifa for special occasions. Journey through interactive cooking stations that include an oyster counter, pasta and risotto area and a caviar station. Enjoy free-flowing beverages alongside live entertainment by the resident DJ and a saxophonist.
Details Fridays from 12-4pm; from Dh395
Call 04 362 7312
Mr Miyagi’s, Yas Marina
Its funky, kitsch décor is indicative of the activities lined up at this brunch where aside from the delectable East Asian meal, the entertainment and performances take the forefront. A dance floor, live games, dancing ninjas and a blasting karaoke system are just some of what Mr Miyagi’s has to offer. The five course meal comes in when you please, giving you time to savour each course as you take in the live entertainment.
Details Thursdays from 7.30-11pm and Fridays from 3-6pm and 7.30-11pm; from Dh290
Call 050 7970742
Yalumba, Le MÉridien DUBAI
Yalumba’s Brunchology is a Dubai brunch institution offering a fascinating range of food served in a colourful party atmosphere. You will be spoilt for choice at this enormous buffet comprising a variety of seafood, artisanal cheese, sushi, grills and desserts.
Details Fridays from 12.30-3.30pm; from Dh389
Call 04 702 2455
Urban Bar and Kitchen, Movenpick, JLT
This venue’s (pictured below)relaxed vibe instantly puts you at ease after navigating through the afternoon Dubai traffic. The kitchen serves up good old pub grubs along with hearty comfort food.
Details Fridays from 1-4pm; from Dh265
Call 04 438 0000
Toro Toro, Grosvenor House
For a South American treat, try out its Brunch @ 3, which offers three hours of unlimited starters, mains, desserts and free-flowing beverages. From the smoked guacamole to the grilled Argentinian rib-eye steak, this late brunch at Toro Toro takes your on a culinary tour of South America. Latin music and the plush interiors surrounded by foliage-painted walls add to the experience.
Details Fridays from 3-6pm; Dh333 for ladies and Dh433 for men
Call 04 317 6000
Fogo de Chao, DIFC district
Go in on an empty stomach to do justice to its elaborate spread. Its Brazilian brunch is simply a carnivore’s delight where trained gaucho chefs carve meat tableside. If that’s not enough, a gourmet market table at the centre of the restaurant featuring traditional Brazilian entrees enhances the churrasco experience.
Details Fridays from 12-4pm; from Dh299
Call 04 343 8867
— The writer is an intern at Gulf News Commercial Publishing