Which is pretty much how I spent most of last week. Following the advice of my online healers, I cooked up a pot of roasted tomato soup. The recipe alongside is an easy, tasty and comforting remedy. My top tip is to invest in a hand-held blender — you can transfer the soup to a liquidiser but from my experience, it’s much safer to blend a soup while hot and in the pan. Add some flaked chilli to help the cold further, and a dollop of creme fraiche to serve. It’s a great recipe to freeze. You can also use red peppers — just halve the amount of tomatoes and replace with cubed peppers, which add a sweetness to the soup. So whatever your chosen cold remedy is, get on that sofa, wrap up well, and I wish you a speedy recovery.