Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. In a food processor with mixer fork, add the chicken, jerk paste, onion, crushed cream crackers and egg, and combine on a slow speed. Add the dried jerk seasoning and the chopped coriander. On a floured surface, cut the pastry sheet in half, lengthways. Brush egg along the top and bottom. Lay the chicken in the centre of each sheet. Wrap the pastry around the mixture, overlapping slightly to seal. Turn the roll so the joint is on the bottom. Using a sharp knife divide into equal pieces, then score three lines across each one. Place on a lined baking sheet, brush each with egg and sprinkle over the sesame seeds. Bake for 30-40 minutes until crisp and golden.