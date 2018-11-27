These may seem strange things to miss, but they are all things I’ve grown up with. A ginger cake, thickly sliced with hot vanilla custard poured over the top was a delicious weekend treat; crushed ginger biscuits were the perfect base for a cheesecake or key lime pie. Most recipes use digestive biscuits, but in my recipe, ginger biscuits work really with lime. Key lime pie gets its name from the small Floridian limes traditionally used in the recipe. You can use any small limes; they don’t have to have arrived from the Florida Keys. A chemical reaction between the proteins of the egg yolks and condensed milk plus the lime juice causes the filling to thicken. This dessert is best served chilled, so I try to make it the day before so it has plenty of time to set.