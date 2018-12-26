I’ve been out for dinner and seen friends order a ‘heathy salad’, only to watch them drench the leaves in calorie-loaded dressings, and a sneaky side order of fries. OK the fries were a mistake, but it’s that dressing that turns what should be a low-cal lunch into a leafy burger of sorts, in terms of calorie content. This new year go beyond the limp leaves, carrots and tomatoes. Instead of calorie-heavy dressings, try a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice and some garlic salt, adding taste and texture minus the calories. Or add pulses like chickpeas — these little boys will plump up your salad and keep you feeling full. I love sun dried tomatoes from the deli; I add them to a leafy salad, and use the herbs infused oil as a dressing. One of my best tips to dress a salad is balsamic gel. Available in most stores, this little gem is genius, and rather than sink to the bottom of your salad bowl it sticks to the leaves, so every mouthful is tasty, and packed with flavour. Without leaving a pool of tart vinegar at the bottom of your bowl.