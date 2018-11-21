Bring a deep pan of salted water to the boil, add the cauliflower and simmer for 5-6 minutes. Remove from the heat and drain. In a large mixing bowl combine the remainder of the ingredients. Once the cauliflower has cooled, pour it into a food processor. Using the pulse setting, blitz the cauliflower into a grain-like texture. Add the cauliflower to the bowl and combine with the other ingredients, using your hands to mix into a dough. Divide the dough into 12, roll in your hands to form patties. Flatten them into disks, cover and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Then, heat the oil over a medium heat and shallow fry each patty until golden in colour. Place on a wire tray to cool slightly. Serve with some green salad and top the fritters with a little soft cheese.