Unlike bananas, plantains are quite tricky to peel, so here are a few tips. Slice the ends off then make a slit from top to bottom. Under running water peel off the skin, and rinse; the inside can be slimy, but this will come off. Dry with some paper towel, then cut into 2cm slices. When shallow-frying keep the heat to a medium as they do brown quickly, and are a little tricky to turn. For the recipe alongside I’ve halved each plantain before cooking.