Last year was defiantly the year of the vegan, one of the most talked about lifestyle choices. For the record, I am not vegan; however, my diet has become definitely less meaty. For sure I will still enjoy a good steak — I was out last week tucking into some of the most delicious Wagyu beef I’ve ever tasted, cooked to perfection. So why are we eating less meat? Many of my friends are well into week three of Veganary, post New Year resolutions — and they all have their reasons, be it weight loss or detoxing. Some other friends have made the switch to a predominantly plant-based diet.