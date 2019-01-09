On her last night I treated the family to a posh dinner, and while heading to the restaurant we got stuck in traffic — another Dubai pastime. As we inched along, my sister wondered why there were so many scooters on the road. I explained that the glowing boxes were full of delivery food, and as we sat not going anywhere she started counting — 26, 27, 28. My sister thought it was crazy — she’d never seen so many delivery guys on one stretch of road.