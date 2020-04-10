Amanjeet Singh, Owner, Punjabi Dhaba Image Credit: Supplied

Punjabi Dhaba is taking utmost care of its customers as the restaurant strongly believes that this is the time to act together and stand by one another.

“We are doing our duty, which is by maintaining hygiene standards, giving special prices to customers and giving free meals to the needy,” says Amanjeet Singh, Owner, Punjabi Dhaba.

Punjabi Dhaba management ensures that essential safety measures are taken to maintain good hygienic food quality. The cleanliness and sanitation of restaurant is done regularly. The kitchen staff is well-equipped with face masks, head covers, hand gloves and shoe covers that they change regularly. Uniforms and hands are also sanitised regularly. The utensils, ovens, fridge, storage, raw vegetables and all other things are washed and cleaned very hygienically. The hand-washing protocol is properly followed every day and there are regular quality checks done by certified hygiene professionals.

“Our food is prepared at high temperatures and only fresh and quality dishes are provided to our customers,” says Singh. “We have also introduced a few special healthy dishes in our menu, such as the immunity booster drink served free with every meal at the restaurant. The drink has many beneficial ingredients and it’s totally herbal.”

Looking at the current financial problem, Punjabi Dhaba is taking care of pricing and giving special discount to customers, and has committed to the distribution of 5,000 plus free meals during the lockdown period, in collaboration with Box of Hope and Dubai Food Bank.

“It is our request to other organisations, corporates and associations to join hands and let’s make sure nobody sleeps in hunger in this amazing country,” appeals Singh. “Food is also a type of medicine, which gives your body fighting power with the germs and viruses by boosting your immunity, so choose your food carefully.”