Here are some options for every budget across diverse cuisines

Set menu for Eid at Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dusit Thani Dubai

. Image Credit: Supplied

With options to sit indoors and outside overlooking the city’s skyline, attentive wait staff and a sumptuous spread of traditional Eid favourites, Jones the Grocer at Dusit Thani Dubai could be a great option when you plan your Eid outing. With two set menu options, here you can expect to find dishes such as meat kibbeh, samboushek, spinach fatayer, biryani, Arabian mixed grill, lamb kofta, shish tawook, Umm Ali and baklava. Set menus are also available for take away and home delivery.

Details Dh129 and Dh169; Call 04 317 4457

Taj Dubai

Dining at Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai’s Indian designer kitchen, is an experience you will not soon forget. A great venue for celebrations, diners here can eat to their heart’s content from a sumptuous three-course Indo-Emirati set menu comprising appetisers, mains and desserts. Menu highlights include koftak Samak, Emirati-inspired fish cakes blended with Indian spices, Tekat Deyay, tender chicken kebabs infused with mild Arabic spices and cooked in a traditional tandoor, and Emirati home-style chicken curry. And there’s Luqaimat, dumplings in date syrup served with ice cream — a fine way to cap off a great meal. Home delivery for the set menu is also available.

Details Available on May 23 and 24; Dh195; In accordance with Dubai Municipality guidelines, children below 12 and adults above 60 are not permitted in the restaurant; Call 04 438 3100

Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai

. Image Credit: Supplied

With views of Burj Khalifa, Kenza is a good place to enjoy a relaxing meal with family. Start with a mix of Arabian hot and cold mezze, soup and bread, before working your way through a choice of main course, which includes lamb ouzi, oriental mixed grill, roasted chicken and grilled fish, and a range of assorted desserts plus fresh fruit slices. For those who prefer to dine within the comfort of their home, Kenza also offers take-away options.

Details Available from May 22-27; Dh149; Call 04 303 9475/04 330 7330

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

. Image Credit: Supplied

Sneak a taste of all things Mediterranean this Eid at Mandarin Oriental Dubai’s beachside brasserie The Bay while enjoying stunning views of the ocean. The restaurant has a tapas-style lunch menu featuring feta cheese ravasaki, grilled octopus, shrimp saganaki, eggplant parmigiana and chocolate profiterole.