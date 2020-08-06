Dubai: Alici, a very special restaurant located on Bluewaters Island, has recently launched a new is South of Italy specialty a ‘Solo Crudo’ experience that will take place every Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. ‘Solo Crudo’ offers an immersive experience of handpicked raw seafood, from their fresh seafood bar.
Once you arrive, you will be seated at the bar, across from the chef, who offers an interactive experience. The chefs themselves prepare each of the five courses and chat with you throughout the evening, giving you details of each dish.
To make the sunset event even more special, the raw selections are accompanied with fine Italian sparkling grape in a relaxing, luxe and sophisticated atmosphere.
The experience start with a selection of Oysters with three distinctive flavours, followed by blue-fin tuna with roasted red peppers, three types of prawns, amberjack, followed by beef tartar with hand-picked caviar as well as shaved truffle. The meal ends with an Italian sorbet beverage.
The experience is a perfect for those who want a light bite, in a spot with a great view, paired with the right beverages.
Key info:
Location: Bluewaters Island
Cost: Dh275 includes soft beverage, Dh375 includes paired with Italian sparkling, Dh475 includes Italian Premium sparkling
Timings: Alici Solo Crudo is available every Wednesday between 5pm to 8pm