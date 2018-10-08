This week we look at the delicious meals that kick-start your day. Here are my favourite breakfast spots of the week:

Levee

Levee brings it back to basics with a new menu that celebrates good, honest food. Their offering includes tasty Mediterranean cuisine, Instagrammable dishes and calming beachside scenery. Dishes include some good old French toast, shakshuka, eggs Benedict, quinoa salad and flat bread. Finish your breakfast off with pastries and some coffee.

Location: La Mer North.

Cost: Approximately Dh120 for two.

Timings: Open daily from 8am to 12am.

Sikka Cafe

If you’re craving a proper traditional Emirati breakfast, then head the cool and cosy Sikka Cafe. They have a set breakfast menu, which features a platter of Arabic cheeses, dates filled with lightly spiced boiled chickpeas, falafel with tahina sauce and fresh vegetables on the side. Egg lovers can try the Emirati scrambled eggs with tomatoes and light spices, or a shakshuka, made with poached eggs in a tomato, chili, and onion sauce, spiced with cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper. End the meal with a chebab, an Emirati take on pancakes, served with date syrup and cream cheese or honey. The Sikka breakfast includes local tea or traditional coffee, laban (buttermilk) or a selection of fresh juices.

Location: City Walk.

Cost: Dh124 for two.

Timings: Every day from 8am to 2pm.

The Media Lounge

This Media City spot has launched a new breakfast menu full of classic favourites, healthy dishes and protein-heavy options. Dig into the TML Royal Eggs Benedict, grab a croissant with smoked salmon or turkey, or try the blueberry coconut chia pudding. Breakfast at The Media Lounge will be served on weekdays only.

Location: Concord Tower Media City.

Cost: Approximately Dh80 for two.

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 7am to 11.30am.

Homestead Restaurant and Bakery

The homegrown eatery near Last Exit in Al Khawaneej offers a signature breakfast, known as the Fatoor. It’s made up of a selection of Arabic bread, whipped feta, falafel, za’atar and olives, a slice of seedless watermelon and a choice of balaleet or shakshuka, in addition to foul mudammes, fava beans, olive oil, onions, garlic, and cumin. Also part of the set menu is chebab (Emirati pancakes!) with cream cheese, date syrup, and pistachio crumble. The breakfast includes a hot beverage and an orange juice.

Location: The Yard - Al Khawaneej.

Cost: Dh185 for two.

Timings: 8am to 12pm.