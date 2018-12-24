Indeed, New Year is all about celebrating December 31, but if you are looking for a lazy way to enjoy the first day of 2019, then here are the top brunch picks to make your January 1 extra special.
Recovery time
Sun-kissed vibes is the call of the hour, with Nikki Beach Dubai encouraging guests to come dressed as a nurse, doctor or patient and let the healing begin.
When: From 11am until 8pm.
Cost: From Dh265.
Laid back meal
Cafe Belge is hosting a New Year Day brunch with an unlimited meal plan that includes a BBQ station, a cheese and dessert buffet and some chill-out beats at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre’s.
When: From 1pm until 5pm.
Cost: From Dh395 for adults and Dh195 for children.
Go indulge yourself
Begin 2019 with a New Year’s Day breakfast at Ewaan, Palace Downtown. Featuring a gourmet buffet with private dining areas for friends and family. The bonus is an impressive view of the Burj Khalifa.
When: From 11.30am until 3.30pm
Cost: From Dh250 per person. Half off for children between 6 and 11 years; kids aged five years and below dine on the house.
Al fresco afternoon
Welcome the New Year with a casual lazy breakfast brunch at the Ranches restaurant, Arabian Ranches Golf Club. Opt between indoor or al fresco dining on the terrace while taking in the view of the green.
When: From noon until 4pm.
Cost: At Dh165 for adults and Dh85 for kids.
Get re-energised
After a heavy night, re-energise yourself with a long, leisurely breakfast consisting of live stations, taking you from early morning until mid-afternoon at The Collective by Market Cafe or Andiamo, both at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai.
When: The Collective by Market Cafe runs from 6.30am until 11am; Andiamo runs from 9am until 12.30pm.
Cost: Price: Dh142 per person.
Festive family time
Indulge in a leisurely buffet brunch on New Year’s day at La Maison Restaurant at Royal Central Hotel The Palm with traditional specialities, all the festive trimmings, live cooking stations, desserts and live entertainment.
When: From 1pm until 5pm.
Cost: From Dh150 per person with unlimited soft drinks.
Soak up the sun
If lounging by the pool is just how you would like to start the New Year, then the Waves Pool Bar at Time Oak Hotel and Suites might just be the solution for you. There’s fun in the sun with BBQ fare to keep you satiated.
When: From 12.30 until 4pm.
Cost: At Dh135 per person, which includes soft drinks, juices and sparkling beverages.
All-day brunch
Flamingo Room by tashas, located in Jumeirah Al Naseem, is set to celebrate New Year’s Day with an exuberant all-day family-style brunch, personally hosted by restauranteur, Natasha Sideris. Also on the menu for the day is live entertainment for a festive atmosphere.
When: From 11am until 7pm.
Cost: From Dh450 per person.
Abu Dhabi
Cool off
Celebrate the start of the new year with an al fresco New Year’s Day brunch at Las Brisas. Situated at the edge of the East Wing swimming pool, Emirates Palace guests can relax on the terrace and enjoy a view of the Arabian Gulf.
When: From 12.30 pm until 4pm.
Cost: From Dh550 per person.
Go detox
The Venetian Village in the capital is serving the Barfly Detox Brunch, a healthy way to kick off that New Year’s resolution with views of the water.
When: From 2pm until 6pm
Cost: From Dh250 per person.