Akira Back
Snowboarder-turned-chef brings the adventure to the plate with Akira Back, the upcoming Asian fine-dining restaurant at The W Hotel, The Palm Jumeirah. Chef Back, who has nearly 25 years of culinary experience and a number of namesake restaurants across the globe, brings his take on modern Japanese cuisine to the Middle East. His Korean heritage and his American upbringing also finds a dollop of seasoning on the palette.
Expected to open: January 2019
Where: The W Hotel The Palm
Indya by Vineet
Chef Vineet Bhatia is not a new name of the Dubai food scene, with his contemporary Indian restaurant, Indego at the Grosvenor House, already a firm favourite among patrons.
The Michelin-starred chef will is bringing a fresh new concept to Dubai with the launch of Indya by Vineet, set to launch later this year at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. The restaurant will take a contemporary approach to Indian street staples.
According to its site, the new venue will have an outdoor terrace as well.
When: It was initially set to open in November, but will now open in 2019.
Where: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal
With locations in London and Melbourne, this will be the third outpost of the culinary concept developed by the Michelin-star chef, who will work alongside his chef-director Ashley Palmer-Watts on the Dubai opening. The restaurant will include its own bar, two outside terraces, as well as a private dining room.
The restaurant will offer contemporary flavours of British dishes inspired by recipes dating back to the 1300s, which itself stems from Blumenthal’s fascination with history and gastronomy triggered in the late ‘90s after reading a 15-century manuscript known as The Vivendier.
Incidentally, the new property will also be home to another future hotspot — a popular Iranian–American celebrity TV chef and author, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen.
When: No confirmed opening date as yet.
Where: The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences
Tasca
Located in the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Tasca is a new restaurant by culinary genius Jose Avillez. Named after the Portuguese word for tavern, Tasca will be Avillez’s first international opening, aiming to follow the success of his Michelin-starred Lisbon eatery, Belcanto.
Located on Beach Road, the poolside restaurant will serve authentic Portuguese cuisine with a contemporary twist, with both indoor and outdoor dining.
When: While no opening date has been announced for the restaurant, the hotel is available for room bookings from March 1, 2019
Where: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
Purani Dilli
While many new restaurants are serving a contemporary take on traditional dishes, Purani Dilli will focus on the flavours of Old Delhi and repackage it for the UAE.
According to the restaurant, every culinary creation on the menu will pay tribute to the cultural legacy of Delhi, influenced by legacy of Mughlai cuisine. While dishes lean heavily on recipes borrowed from the legendary kitchens of the Mughals, diners can feast on an assortment of kebabs, biryani and nihari inspired by the famed Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid.
The Indian restaurant will also offer live entertainment by singers as well as a chudiwalla (bangle seller) in the lobby and the cycle rickshaw for some insta-worthy moments.
When: Opens on January 14
Where: Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown