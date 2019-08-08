During Eid, our consumption of Kunafa, Baklava and Basbousa goes through the roof

There’s nothing quite like a table full of Arabic desserts to really make you feel the vibes of Eid.

Here is your guide on where to get the best Arabic Sweets in town to celebrate the long weekend.

Al Baba Sweets

Kunafa Image Credit: Al Baba Sweets Kunafa

Al Baba Sweets is a delicious world of Lebanese desserts. They have a wide selection of baklava soaked in syrup, kunafa, halawet al jibn as well as handmade Tunisian sweets. If you're looking for a box of something special to take away and gift someone, you can order from their Eid gift sets at the store or online.

Locations Port Saeed, facing City Center, Deira; Al Barsha, next to Mall of the Emirates; Al Safa 2 in Jumeirah Timings 9am to 11pm Contact 04 2957911

Al Samadi Sweets

This shop is known for its delicious yet affordable Lebanese and Arabic sweets. They also have French cakes and pastries, coffee, juices and ice creams. This Eid you can pre-order and choose chocolate, kunafa, kahk and more.

Location Al Rigga Street, Deira Timings 10am to 1am Contact 04 2697717

Atayeb Chocolates

Image Credit: Atayeb Chocolates

Here's another sweet shop getting good customer reviews. They offer traditional Arabic sweets, however, their specialty are their homemade chocolates.

Location 2nd of December Street Timings 9am to 12am Contact 04 2212035

Qwaider Al Nabulsi

Frequented by celebrities from all over the Middle East, this renowned authentic Arabic restaurant offers the classical cheese katayef filling with pistachio and pine. They have a wide variety of sweets like baklava, warbat, mamoul and hares that can be pre-ordered and decorated on a traditional plate this Eid. You can also request for extra stuffing in anything you order.

Location Al Muraqqabat, Deira Timings 10am to 2.30am Contact 04 2277762

Firas Sweets

Image Credit: Facebook

One of the things you should try if you live in the UAE, are the Arabic sweets at this famous dessert parlour. With multiple locations all over the country, Firas is well known for their kunafa. It's warm, soft and really creamy with a generous amount of filling. They have different cream and cheese based sweets for occasions like Eid. Other semolina-based pastries they have on offer are ma’mul, katayef, warbat, halawet el jeben, mabroma, basbosa, ghraybeh, barazik, balah al sham, asabe’ zainab, and awama, among others. They have several locations in the UAE, but the one on 2 of December Street is the one we recommend.

Location 2 of December Street, Motor City, Al Barsha Timings 10am to 1am Contact 04 3580489

Al Reef Lebanese Bakery

Although Al Reef is mostly known for its amazing manakeesh, they have a pretty big selection of Arabic sweets including baklava, Kunafa, Maamoul and Kaak.

Location Al Karama, Al Qusais, Jumeirah 3 Contact 04 3968999, 04 2632700, 04 3945200

Reem Al Bawadi

Known for its laid back ambiance and dine in options, you can actually pop over and get yourself a box of Arabic sweets including kunafa, aish saraya, halawet el jeben and baklava.

Location Al Safa, Jumeirah 3, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Al Muteena Contact 04 4522525

Wafi Gourmet

Image Credit: Facebook

If you’re looking for somewhere conveniently located in a mall, then Wafi Gourmet is your go-to. They literally have all the Arabic sweets you can imagine.

Location Dubai Mall Contact 04 3308297

Sultan

This is a more posh place to buy your Eid sweets. The little sweet boutique in Mirdif is the right one for you. Each sweet is made using completely organic ingredients, grown locally. From rich butters to fresh pistachios, nothing is ever genetically modified or chemically enhanced. You know you’re getting the best stuff there.

Location Uptown Mirdif Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm Contact 04 2362600

Basbousa

This is a traditional Egyptian sweet store in Village Mall Jumeirah with a modern touch. It is Arabic sweet heaven. In addition to basboussa, they’ve also got baklava, kunafa and modern twists on traditional classics like a lotus/Nutella baklava and kunafa. Make sure you try the cheesecake basboussa.

Location The Village Mall, Jumeirah 1 Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm Contact 04 3447707

Nablus

This little hidden gem is located in the recently opened Al Seef. It makes authentic Palestinian kunafa nabulsiye. Warm and crunchy. Not many do a proper Palestinian kunafa like they do.

Location Al Seef Timings Daily from 8am to 10pm Contact 04 3682681

Kullaj Omar

Kullaj Image Credit: Kullaj Omar

A different kind of Eid dessert. Kullaj is a traditional Palestinian sweet that is well-known in the Levant. It's a special kind of dough stuffed with one of a kind “Nabulsi” white cheese, walnut or pistachio. Kullaj is an amazing dessert and a great alrernative to kunafa. It's best when eaten right after you buy, as it is warm and fresh.

Location Al Khawaneej Timings Daily from 10am to 12am Contact 800585525

Sale Sucre

One of the only sweet shops in the UAE that makes the famous Mango kunafa and Nutella kunafa. They are also home to some of the smoothest Egyptian basbousa and baklava.

Locations Barsha, Business Bay Timings Daily from 11am to 10pm Contact Barsha 055 9133447, Business Bay 04 5546927

Stop by this Jumeirah restaurant during the day to pick up delicious Middle Eastern sweets with a Turkish influence. Popular, due to its high quality and delicious taste, Bosporus is a great spot to dine in or take out boxes filled with baklava, kunafa and other Turkish desserts.

Location Umm Suqeim 1, Jumeirah Beach Road Timings Daily from 10am to 2am Contact 04 3808090

Sharjah

Habiba Al Nabulsi

Loved by many Sharjah residents, this local sweet shop has great quality Arabic goodies including kunafa, halawet el jeben, basboussa and katayef just to name a few.

Location Immigration Rd, 2nd street, Sharjah Contact 06 5734330

Sallora Sweets

Whatever you feel like having you will find it in this place. Kunafa, basboussa, katayef and sweet Arabic juices are all available there.

Location Al Taawun, Sharjah Timings Open daily from 7am to 2am Contact 06 5268282

Abu Dhabi

Ibsais

Image Credit: Facebook

This Arabic sweet shop is a popular one in the capital. They make some of the tastiest kunafas in town. They literally make the kunafa in all shapes and forms. With cream, cheese, nuts, soft, crunchy but most importantly, super delicious.

Location Al Dhafrah Timings Daily from 9am to 11pm Contact 02 4455091

Al Samadi

This shop is known for its delicious yet affordable Lebanese and Arabic sweets. They also have French cakes and pastries, coffee, juices and ice creams. For Eid you can pre-order and choose chocolate or Arabic sweets in a luxury packing box, a gift tray or Italian glass bowls for gifting.

Location First Zayed Street Timings 10am to 1am Contact 02 6663665

Kunafa and Basha

This little Turkish stand located in Mushrif Mall, serves plenty of different kunafa flavours. One of their best sellers is a pistachio flavoured Kunafa which is a unique one to try this Eid. I loved their Turkish kunefe with ice cream.