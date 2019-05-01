During Ramadan, our consumption of Kunafa, Baklava and Basbousa goes through the roof

Kunafa Image Credit: Supplied

There’s nothing quite like a table full of Arabic desserts to really make you feel the vibes of Ramadan.

Here is your guide on where to get the best Arabic Sweets in town to celebrate the special month.

Al Baba Sweets

Kunafa Image Credit: Al Baba Sweets Kunafa

Al Baba Sweets is a delicious world of Lebanese delicacies. They have a wide selection of baklava soaked in delicious syrup or handmade Tunisian sweets. If you're looking for a box of sweets to take away and gift someone, you can order from their Eid gift sets at the store or online.

Locations Port Saeed, facing City Center, Deira; Al Barsha, next to Emirates Mall; Al Wasl, Safa2, Jumeirah Timings 9am to 11pm Contact 04 295 7911

Al Samadi Sweets

This shop is known for its delicious yet affordable Lebanese and Arabic sweets. They also have French cakes and pastries, coffee, juices and ice creams. This Eid you can pre-order and choose chocolate or Arabic sweets in a luxury packing box, a gift tray or Italian glass bowls to gift to a loved one.

Location Al Rigga Street, Deira Timings 10am to 1am Contact 04 2697717

SugarMoo

Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan end the iftar meal on a sweet note with freshly baked desserts from SugarMoo. SugarMoo’s Ramadan desserts are available for a limited time only, from May 3 until June 9. You can try a bunch of different desserts including the ‘After Iftar Stuffed Cake’, a mix of vanilla sponge, and blue glazed fondant with a little character at the base. If you love Vimto, SugarMoo created a special ‘Vimto Toot Cake’, a chocolate cake sponge, layered with white chocolate mousse, infused with Vimto and blackberry compote. The Ramadan collection also includes cake jars, truffles and a twist on some classic Ramadan desserts and Maamoul. The best part is, you can order everything online or over the phone and it gets delivered in under 90 minutes.

Delivery only. Order online or over the phone 80078427

Atayeb Chocolates

Image Credit: Atayeb Chocolates

Here's another sweet shop getting good customer reviews. They offer traditional Arabic sweets, however, their specialty is chocolate.

Location 2nd of December Street Timings 9am to 12am Contact 04 2212035

Choc and Nuts

This place is not like the other posh sweet shops. It’s located down a long and narrow alley, surrounded by Middle Eastern and Persian sweet shops. There you’ll find old fashioned weighing scales. They have delicious nuts as well as traditional Arabic sweets. It's very retro if you ask us.

Location Baniyas Road, Deira Timings 9am to 12am Contact 04 2212035

Qwaider Al Nabulsi

Frequented by celebrities from all over the Middle East, this renowned authentic Arabic restaurant offers the classical cheese katayef filling with pistachio and pine. They have a wide variety of sweets like baklava, warbat, mamoul and hares that can be pre-ordered and decorated on a traditional plate this Eid. You can also request for extra stuffing in anything you order.

Location Al Muraqqabat, Deira Timings 10am to 2.30am Contact 04 2277762

Firas Sweets

One thing you should try if you live in the UAE is this famous dessert parlour. With multiple locations all over the country, Firas is well known for their kunafa. It's warm, soft and really creamy with a generous amount of cheese.

They have different cream and cheese based sweets for occasions such as Eid, which are common delicacies. Other semolina-based pastries they have on offer are ma’mul, katayef, warbat, halawet el jeben, mabroma, basbosa, ghray-beh, bara-zik, balah al sham, asabe’ zainab, and awama, among others. They have several locations in the UAE, but the one on 2 of December Street is the one we recommend.

Location 2 of December Street, Dubai Timings 10am to 1am Contact 04 3580489

Al Reef Lebanese Bakery

Although Al Reef is mostly known for its amazing manakeesh, they have a huge selection of Arabic sweets including baklava, Knafe, Maamoul and Kaak.

Location Al Karama, Al Qusais, Jumeirah 3 Contact 04 3968999, 04 2632700, 04 3945200

Reem Al Bawadi

Known for its arabesque ambiance and great dine in options, you can actually pop over and get yourself a box of Arabic sweets including kunafa, aish saraya, halawet el jeben and baklava

Location Al Safa, Jumeirah 3, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Al Muteena Contact 04 4522525

Wafi Gourmet

If you’re looking for somewhere conveniently located in a mall, then Wafi Gourmet is your go to. They literally have all the Arabic sweets you can imagine.

Location Dubai Mall Contact 04 3308297

Sultan

This is a more posh place to buy your Eid sweets. The little sweet boutique in Mirdif is the right one for you. Each sweet is made using completely organic ingredients, grown locally. From rich butters to fresh pistachios, nothing is ever genetically modified or chemically enhanced. You know you’re getting the best stuff there.

Location Uptown Mirdif Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm Contact 04 2362600

Basbousa

This is a traditional Egyptian sweet store in Village Mall Jumeirah with a modern touch. It is Arabic sweet heaven. In addition to basboussa, they’ve also got baklava, kunafa and modern twists on traditional classics like a lotus/Nutella baklava and kunafa. Make sure you try the cheesecake basboussa.

Location The Village Mall, Jumeirah 1 Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm Contact 04 3447707

Nablus

This little hidden gem is located in the recently opened Al Seef. It makes authentic Palestinian kunafa nabulsiye.

Location Al Seef Timings Daily from 8am to 10pm Contact 04 3682681

Kullaj Omar

Kullaj Image Credit: Kullaj Omar

A different Ramadan sweet. Kullaj is a traditional Palestinian sweet that is well-known in the Levant. It's a special kind of dough stuffed with one of a kind “Nabulsi” white cheese, walnut or pistachio. Kullaj is an amazing dessert and a great alrernative to kunafa. It's best when eaten right after you buy, as it is warm and fresh.

Location Al Khawaneej Timings Daily from 10am to 12am Contact 800585525

Sale Sucre

One of the only sweet shops in the UAE that makes the famous Mango kunafa and Nutella kunafa. They are also home to some of the smoothest Egyptian basbousa and baklava.

Locations Barsha, Business Bay Timings Daily from 11am to 10pm Contact Barsha 055 9133447, Business Bay 04 5546927

Bosporus

Stop by this Jumeirah restaurant during the day to pick up delicious Middle Eastern sweets with a Turkish influence. Popular, due to its high quality and delicious taste, Bosporus is a great spot to dine in or take out boxes filled with baklava, kunafa and other Turkish desserts.

Location Umm Suqeim 1, Jumeirah Beach Road Timings Daily from 10am to 2am Contact 04 3808090

Sharjah

Habiba Al Nabulsi

Loved by many Sharjah residents, this local sweet shop has great quality Arabic goodies including kunafa, halawet el jeben, basboussa and katayef just to name a few.

Location Immigration Rd, 2nd street, Sharjah Contact 06 5734330

Sallora Sweets

Whatever you feel like having you will find it in this place. Kunafa, basboussa, katayef and sweet Arabic juices are all available there.

Location Al Taawun, Sharjah Timings Open daily from 7am to 2am Contact 06 5268282

Kullaj Omar

Kullaj Image Credit: Kullaj Omar

A different Ramadan sweet. Kullaj is a traditional Palestinian sweet that is well-known in the Levant. It's a special kind of dough stuffed with one of a kind “Nabulsi” white cheese, walnut or pistachio. Kullaj is an amazing dessert and a great alrernative to kunafa. It's best when eaten right after you buy, as it is warm and fresh.

Location Jamal Abdul Nasser Street Timings Daily from 10am to 12am Contact 800585525

Abu Dhabi

Al Samadi

This shop is known for its delicious yet affordable Lebanese and Arabic sweets. They also have French cakes and pastries, coffee, juices and ice creams. For Eid you can pre-order and choose chocolate or Arabic sweets in a luxury packing box, a gift tray or Italian glass bowls for gifting.