When you're craving a good cup of coffee, read this to know where to go

Corner coffee shops in Dubai Image Credit: Multiple Sources including Alchemy, Stomping Grounds, Emirati Coffee Company and Boston Lane

Butter Dessert Salon

I discovered this place while driving past a new outdoor mall development in Jumeirah 1. Butter offers mainly desserts, but has a large menu of coffee and lattes. Their desserts are incredible and their cold beverages are delicious. I especially loved their Matche latte, which is a personal fave of mine.

Location Jumeirah 1, on Al Wasl Road Cost Dh27 for a latte Timings Daily from 1pm to 11am

Drop Dubai

Drop is cool and contemporary. It has a hip vibe. Wooden countertops, marble tables and the branding really elevates the place. It is one of those hardcore coffee spots. You wont find any other drinks and their dessert menu is huge and pairs perfectly well with the drink offering. Their Spanish latte is a crowd favourtie. The place gets quite crowded, so head there early, to enjoy sipping your coffee at a nice table.

Location Dar Wasl Mall Cost Dh25 for a latte Timings Daily fom 10am to 11pm

Emirati Coffee Co

The recently opened coffee shop has two locations in Dubai. One in Al Qouz and the other right on Al Wasl Road. They serve specialty coffee as well as coffee beans and machines. The spot is so insanely instagrammable, with Persian carpets and leather couches in an industrial setting. The menu is very simple with its five sections: Black, White, Manual, Cold and Roasted.

Locations Al Qouz 3 and Dar Wasl Mall. Cost Dh25 for a latte Timings Sunday to Wednesday 7am to 11pm, Thursday 7am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 8am to 12am

Alchemy Dubai

Located in a massive and beautiful villa in Jumeirah (there’s even a pool!) Alchemy is a home-grown coffee shop, where the coffee is sourced from ethical single farms. The space itself is the perfect backdrop for your Instagram. It feels like you’re in your (much more) stylish home away from home, with geometric marble counters and sleek light wood furniture and of course, great coffee.

Location Wasl Road, opposite to Dar Wasl Mall, Jumeirah Cost Dh25 for a latte Timings Sunday to Wednesday 8.30am to 9pm, Thursday and Friday 8.30am to 10pm

Pastryology

Located in Dubai’s best-kept secret location, the leisure destination called Marina Cubes, Pastryology is a recently opened coffee and treat shop with unique caffeine beverages and delicious mini cakes. The shop is built within a container and decorated in the most beautiful pastel colours. It has uninterrupted views of the sea and is all-around stunning to look at.

Location Port Rashid Cost Dh24 for a latte Timings Open daily from 10am to 10pm

Surge Coffee

This roaster mainly offers coffee consultation services as well as training sessions, but they have their very own coffee shop, so you know you are getting expert coffee. The venue is industrial chic and has an extensive coffee menu as well as a nice selection of cakes and cafe food.

Location Al Quoz Industrial 4, Warehouse 33 Cost Dh18 for a latte Timings Open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 6pm

Stomping Grounds

This specialty coffee shop is located in a villa in Jumeirah 1. This cafe is known for premium single origins, locally roasted specialty batch coffee. They also have an extensive Australian food. I personally love to go for breakfast, but the venue is open all day and also serves lunch and dinner.

Location Jumeirah 1 Cost Dh22 for a latte Timings Open Saturday to Wednesday from 7.30am to 11pm and until 12am on Thursday and Friday

Boston Lane

One of Dubai’s hidden café gems, Boston Lane. Owned by Australian expats and inspired by Melbourne's laneway coffee culture, Boston Lane is tucked away in the Courtyard, Al Quoz and boasts great coffee. The venue itself is so instagrammable and a great spot for some breakfast. But make sure you grab yourself a latte.

Location Al Qouz, The courtyard Cost Around Dh20 for a latte Timings Daily from 8am to 7pm

Kava and Chai

Kava and Chai is all about going back to the Middle Eastern roots - with the most fragrant ingredients in their coffee, paired with new techniques. Kava & Chai brings traditional family recipes and flavors to your corner coffee house so that you can have the comfort of home on the go. The specialty coffee house recently opened their cafe in Mall of the Emirates, so it may not technically count as a corner coffee shop, but their Al Seef and DIFC locations were the ones we had in mind for this article. The venue is cosy and comfortable. Expect to stay there all day long. If you're feeling peckish, we recommend the acaii bowls.

Location DIFC, Al Seef, Mall of the Emirates and American University of Sharjah Cost Dh18 for a latte Timings various based on location

IZU Brasserie & Bakery

This cosy hangout Izu Brasserie & Bakery, located inside Le BHV Marais at City Walk is the perfect place to meet up with friends for a casual coffee, a leisurely breakfast, afternoon snack, dinner, or anytime in between. All coffee beans at IZU are grown in Ethiopia 3000 – 5000 ft above sea level. They is farmed using traditional methods, imported fresh and roasted locally in Dubai. The one to try here at IZU Brasserie & Bakery is Beetroot latte with a shot of espresso.

Location City Walk, Le BHV Marais Cost Dh22 for a latte Timings Bakery Daily from 7am to 6pm, Brasserie Daily from 11am 11pm and to midnight on the weekend

Spill The Bean

This little coffee shop takes up a nice corner in the Sustainable City. With comfy seats and floor to ceiling windows, Spill the Bean is a great place to work. There’s also lots of plugs, free Wi-Fi and the place is usually very quiet - not to mention the great food and coffee.

Location The Sustainable City - Dubai Timings Open daily from 8 am to 10pm Contact 04 242 8671

Project Chaiwala

Okay we know this hip spot doesn’t exactly serve coffee, but karak is pretty close! After more than 20 pop up events and more than 20,000 cups of chai sold, Project Chaiwala opened its first permanent location in Al Serkal Avenue welcoming chai lovers to its comfy yet very cool spot. They have a full-fledged menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and of course karak chai all day long. For those who are looking for coffee, you will find the classic options on the menu

Location Al Serkal Avenue Cost Dh12 for a karak Timings Daily from 12pm - 10 pm

Kuttab Café

Kuttab Publishing has a bookstore cafe, which is very Arabic centric. A lot of the books are Arabic and include a vast range of books from children’s literature to deep Arabic philosophy. There are of course some English books, but this cafe is a perfect place to sit and enjoy a quiet cup of coffee. It has a super cool and modern Arabic design and is a great place to sit to enjoy a coffee and a good book.

Location Uptown Mirdif Cost Dh19 for a lattee Timings Daily from 8am to 1am Contact 04 2565691

Arabian Tea House

Arabian Tea House Restaurant & Café located in the Bastakiya area of old Dubai is a mix of the traditional and the modern. Located in an old wind tower house, right in the heart of Dubai, stepping into the cafe takes you back to the past. Although there has been a rapid development around Batakiya, Basta has remained untouched and is probably one of a few places where you can get a look at the rich cultural heritage of the Emirati people. Yes it is a tea house, but they also serve great coffee and karak. Most importantly, if you love a picturesque venue, then you'll fall in love with the vintage outdoor area and little garden. Located in old Dubai, near the old Dubai Museum in the heart of Bastakiya.