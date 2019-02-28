Can you think of a more regal way to spend your weekend than dining on this essentially historic spot? The brunch, set on the Quarter Deck of the QE2, is an exhilarating experience. Get a sense of history as you take in the interiors of this iconic ship that once hosted the likes of Nelson Mandela, David Bowie, Elizabeth Taylor and more. With a dedicated kids buffet, the QE2 brunch experience is for all members of the family.