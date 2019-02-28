Bread Street Kitchen, Atlantis The Palm Dubai
Gordon Ramsay’s warehouse-style restaurant is a great option for a laid-back family brunch. Expect to find a range of British food including classical fare, as well as activities, from an arts and crafts station to a bouncy castle to keep your little ones occupied. You also get a complimentary visit to the Lost Chambers of Atlantis when you dine here.
Details Fridays, from 12.30pm to 4pm; Dh105 per child and from Dh240 for adults
Call 04 426 2000
Sim Sim Restaurant, Saadiyat Rotana Resorts and Villas
This unique market-inspired brunch in Abu Dhabi features live cooking counters to enjoy those sumptuous treats from around the world and a music band to set the mood. The venue’s outdoor play area for children makes it perfect for family.
Details Fridays, from 1pm to 4pm; prices start from Dh335 for adults and Dh165 for kids aged 6 to 11 years, kids up to 5 years of age eat free
Call 02 697 0000
Las Brisas, Emirates Palace
Navigate the Mediterranean weekend market and sample the selection of Spanish tapas, paellas, Arabic mezze and more at this popular brunch spot. Parents can kick back and relax against the hotel’s striking backdrop while the kids indulge in some fun activities after lunch.
Details Fridays, from 12.30pm to 4pm; Dh185 for children between 9-12 years and from Dh370 for adults
Call 02 690 7999
Olea, St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Picture yourself savouring a lavish meal to the sounds of waves crashing against the shore. That is precisely what you get to savour at Olea’s larger-than-life Epicurean Brunch. Take a pick from the enormous spread and revel in the relaxed ambience while your children are kept entertained.
Details Fridays, from 1pm to 4pm; from Dh380 for adults and Dh180 for children between 6 to 12 years. Children below 6 years eat for free
Call 02 498 8888
The Lido, Queen Elizabeth II
Can you think of a more regal way to spend your weekend than dining on this essentially historic spot? The brunch, set on the Quarter Deck of the QE2, is an exhilarating experience. Get a sense of history as you take in the interiors of this iconic ship that once hosted the likes of Nelson Mandela, David Bowie, Elizabeth Taylor and more. With a dedicated kids buffet, the QE2 brunch experience is for all members of the family.
Details Friday, from 1pm to 4pm; from Dh225 for adults and Dh95 for children below 12, those below 4 years of age eat free
Call 04 526 8888
Sofra BLD, Shangri-La Hotel at Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi
Catering to the interests of every member in the family, the WonderBrunch at this sophisticated venue has buffet stations serving food from all over the world. To keep the little ones engaged, there is a petting zoo, arts and crafts sessions and plenty of other activities lined up.
Details Fridays, from 1pm to 4pm; from Dh279 for adults, children between ages 6 to 12 dine for half price. Kids below 6 years of age eat free
Call 02 509 8888
Crescendo, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Experience a Friday feast that’s fine-tuned to tantalise your taste buds at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Descend the double staircase from the lobby and take a seat indoors, or dine al-fresco next to the pool, for a relaxed Friday in the company of good friends and family. Its kids’ corner features candy stations and fun activities.
At the Fork & Cork Brunch, you can sample a delicious array of mouth-watering dishes from around the world, highlighting Middle Eastern, Western and Asian specialties, as well as a lavish seafood presentation. A Colombian band plays in the background.
Details: Prices start from Dh365 per person
Call 04 567 8304
Mitra
Quite literally translating to ‘friend’ in Sanskrit, Mitra’s family-friendly brunch, featuring Indian fusion cuisine aims to bring people together over food. Whether you choose to sit indoors to take in the quirky decor or opt for a spot outdoors overlooking Dubai Creek be assured of a truly remarkable experience.
Details Fridays and Saturdays, from 12 noon to 4pm; from Dh99 for adults and Dh69 for kids
Call 04 388 5555
Bistro Des Arts
Adorned with artwork from France on the walls, the interiors of Bistro Des Arts at the Dubai Marina promenade instantly transports you to a little bistro on the streets of Paris. This restaurant has a classic French social table, offering a variety of cheese, bread, pastries and more. You can choose the mains, crepes and beverages from the menu. A separate selection for kids and a play area make this brunch ideal for families looking for a relaxed weekend.
Details Fridays and Saturdays, from 10am to 2pm; from Dh99 per person and Dh40 for kids
Call 04 551 1576
Turquoise Restaurant, Rixos on Saadiyat Island
Experience the very best of Turkish culture at this all new brunch. You can choose between the Mediterranean décor indoors and the Ottoman-inspired alfresco dining option. You can also opt for the unique day package and gain access the resort’s beachside pool and private beach, while also receiving 20 per cent off on any service provided at the luxurious Turkish spa, Anjana. Children can also access the Aqua Park and wave pool, making this the ultimate weekend for all families.
Details Fridays, from 1pm to 4pm; Dh700 for the all access package for adults and Dh375 for children.
Call 02 492 2222
The Meydan Hotel
The Friday family brunch at Farriers restaurant offers a massive buffet featuring a dozen live cooking stations in the garden area, overlooking the Dubai skyline. As you enjoy the delicious spread and live music, children will be busy playing in the dedicated area that comes packed with activities.
Details Fridays, from 12.30pm to 4pm; from Dh290 per person, and Dh120 per child between the ages of 5 to 12 years. Those until 4 years of age eat free
Call 04 381 3111
Liwan Restaurant, Swissotel, Al Ghurair
Children take centre stage at its Play House brunch. Once they get their kiddie passports stamped, they enter a special kids-only play area where a host of activities awaits. From a cooking class where they learn to prepare a dish for mum and dad to playing on the Wii, children are in for a splendid time. Adults can feast on a selection of seasonal and healthy food options, while the little ones can enjoy a range of treats, from pizza and mini burgers to ice lollipops and chocolate fountain at the brunch’s special children’s buffet.
Details Fridays, from 12.30pm to 4pm; Dh160 per person, children between the ages of 6 to 12 pay half, kids up to the age of 5 years eat free
Call 04 293 3270
For Her
Kitchen Connection, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
The Ladies who Brunch soiree is the ultimate weekend out for all women looking to just take it easy with their pals. Do not worry about the husband and children, with designated areas catering to both, while you enjoy the free flowing bubbly and a range of delicious treats. From healthy vegan options to pizza and pasta stations, you have a host of options to choose from. Aside from the feasting, expect glittery make-up artists to add a touch of sparkle to your look and a photo booth where you can capture yourself on your perfect Friday out.
Details Fridays, from 1pm to 4pm; from Dh415 per person
Call 04 432 3232
— The writer is an intern atG ulf News Commercial Publishing