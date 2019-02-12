One of the beauties of Bareburger is that the ingredients are mostly all organic, so you can really taste the difference in quality. I have to say though, that their stand out menu item is their vegan burger. I know it may seem a bit strange for people who eat meat to want to try a vegan burger, but it honestly completely changed my view of eating vegan 'meat'. Their vegan burger is called the Beyond Burger, and it's made out of 100 per cent vegan ingredients like beetroot, potato as well as other vegetables, there even some vegan cheese on it! And honestly... I am not even exaggerating, it tastes just like the real thing.