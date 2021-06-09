Massimo Baggi, Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, and David Robinson General Manager at The Galleria Al Maryah Island visiting installation called ‘Swiss Fog Magnified’ in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: UAE residents can now take a sneak peek of the Swiss Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai by visiting an installation called ‘Swiss Fog Magnified’ at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in the Capital until June 15.

Visitors will find themselves in the middle of a fog blanket as over a thousand crystal glass droplets, hanging from a mirrored ceiling, offer an abstract interpretation of the Swiss Pavilion highlighting ‘Sea of Fog’, and inspired by the pavilion’s theme ‘Reflections’.

The installation — created by Bellprat Partner, the Swiss agency responsible for the pavilion’s design and scenography — is a collaboration between the Embassy of Switzerland and The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

Emotional experience

Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain, said: “Swiss Fog Magnified reflects one of the key elements awaiting the visitors of the Swiss Pavilion; which is an emotional experience centred around authentic Swiss fog. We are pleased to bring this installation to The Galleria Al Maryah Island as it’s a great opportunity for the capital’s residents to learn more about the Swiss Pavilion. We are looking forward to welcoming you in our pavilion in October 2021”. Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. It is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation.

Swiss Fog Magnified

David Robinson, General Manager at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, said: “It brings us great pleasure in hosting the “Swiss Fog Magnified” installation at The Galleria Al Maryah Island and be the first shopping mall in Abu Dhabi to showcase it ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai. We’re incredibly excited to bring this truly unique and inspirational experience to our guests’– where else can you enjoy world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment whilst experiencing this exquisite art installation in the heart of Abu Dhabi?”

The selected Swiss project ‘Reflection’ at the Expo 2020 Dubai was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscaping) and built by general contractor Expomobilia.

What to expect at Swiss Pavilion

Switzerland was the first country to confirm its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Swiss Pavilion will showcase the country’s scenic beauty and as a leading hub of technology and innovation. Swiss universities, start-ups and companies will create joint events with local partners.