Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Dubai Media office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Sunday visited the Expo 2020 Dubai site to learn about the level of readiness to host the world in the upcoming global event.

“We have promised our leadership and the world that we would organise the best edition in the history of the international exhibition, and we are working tirelessly to host the global exhibition in a way that reflects the honourable image of the UAE, its people and the Arabs in general, Sheikh Hamdan tweeted, adding: “We are able to do so thanks to our national minds, cadres and their sincere efforts,”.

“Thanks to the directives of our wise leadership and its close follow-up to ever single detail related to the event, we will be able to dazzle the world through an international civilized platform that displays peoples’ culture, heritage, history and national products,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Although it was supposed to be held in October last year, Expo 2020 Dubai has been rescheduled, and will now run from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, after a two-third majority of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Member States voted in favour of postponing the event by one year.

Expo 2020 Dubai will host the world for 173 days, each one brimming with new experiences. It’ll be a time to create, collaborate and innovate.