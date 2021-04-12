Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his Twitter account announcing the UAE’s full readiness for Dubai Expo 2020.
“As part of Expo 2020 preparations, 72 teams from federal and local entities have concluded a joint drill simulating Expo 2020, which will take place in October. We can say that the UAE is 100 per cent ready for the biggest cultural event in the world,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
What is Expo 2020?
Expo 2020 Dubai is a World Expo that’s going to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. A World Expo is a mega international event in terms of size, scale, and duration and visitor numbers.
It’s a festival and a platform where people from all over the world come together and connect with each other, share ideas, learn and innovate. It’s also a place you can come and have fun.
Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the first to be hosted by an Arab nation.