Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (R) receives Mostafa Madbouly at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: WAM
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday received Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Egyptian premier and his delegation, reaffirming the deep ties and the distinguished brotherly relations binding the UAE and Egypt.