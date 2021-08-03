Dubai: Emirates Skywards members can earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai. The airline’s loyalty programme has a special 'Mile-A-Minute' offer as Dubai gears up to host Expo 2020 and as the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee since formation.
Members can earn one Skywards Mile for every one minute spent in Dubai between October and March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before March 31, 2022, can avail the offer on the airline's website. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1 and March 31, 2022, for travel between October 1 and March 31, 2022.
Emirates is also offering complementary Expo 2020 day passes to passengers. Travellers flying with the airline to Dubai between October 1 and March 31, 2022 will get one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in a booking.