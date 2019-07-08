There’s a new Harry Potter smartphone game and it’s just like Pokemon Go but with magic.

Image Credit:

Dubai: Harry Potter, Wizards Unite is a real-world augmented reality (AR) game inspired by the Wizarding World that puts magic in your hands. Like Pokemon Go, Wizards Unite uses Google mapping to make it look like characters are appearing in the real world. Players see characters, creatures and other elements overlaid on the landscape that they see through their phone’s camera as they move around.

Magic is out in the open and on the loose, and it’s up to you as the player to hide it and cover it up before muggles (non-magic folk) see it and figure out what’s going on. Once you download the game, you will be able to establish yourself as an official member of the wizarding world and the Statute of Secrecy Task Force.

Basically, you walk around the real world, and through your phone, you interact with Augmented Reality elements. Players can discover artefacts, cast spells and encounter characters from the Potter films and prequel movie series ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,’ the developers said.

The creators of mobile gaming phenomenon Pokemon Go unleashed a new game that features Harry Potter and other characters from the wizarding world made famous in best-selling books and blockbuster movies.

Pokemon Go exploded after its introduction in 2016, sending players into city streets, offices, parks and restaurants to search for colourful animated characters.

Here are 7 things you need to know about the new wizarding world game:

Image Credit: YZ

The mystery element

You start off by being part of the Secrecy Task Force and you are given assignments to move forward in the story and to protect the wizarding world.

Portkeys

Once the game kicks off, you are supposed to unlock the Portkey in Portmanteau. Then you will be able to reveal an immersive VR-like experience and transport yourself to explore iconic Wizarding World locations.

Potion crafting for self-improvement

As the story develops you will have access to collect ingredients from Greenhouses on the Map, within distinct biomes, and during various weather conditions to brew different potions that can improve your gameplay and make yourself a better wizard.

You can take on a profession

Players can specialise in different professions: Auror, Magizoologist, and Professor. Players from different professions will be encouraged to work together to defeat Wizarding Challenges and unlock rare content together.

You can cast spells

Magical traces will trigger 3D encounters where players have to cast various spells to defeat confounding magic.

Real world exploration

While players explore the real world, they will find a variety of wizarding locations on the map, including inns, greenhouses, fortresses, and magical traces where players can trigger specific encounters.

Wizarding Challenges

You will have to chance to play with your friends. Multiplayer challenges in fortresses on the map will present a complete RPG experience featuring shared arenas, combat encounters, and group-wide arena effects.