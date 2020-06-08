Image Credit:

If concerts could go online in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it was only a matter of time that some of the biggest pop culture events on the UAE’s annual calendar would also go the virtual way.

With this is mind, a new virtual comic-con is in the works for this region, which will kick off next month with a live cosplay competition.

The brainchild of Domain Entertainment and Panache Middle East, the creators of Comic Con Arabia in Riyadh, have joined forces to bring the pop culture event to the UAE during these times.

“The idea behind eComic Con Live is to bring as many elements of what people love about comic cons to an online, virtual space,” said Arafaat Ali Khan, Co-Founder of the Middle East Film and Comic Con and Managing Director of Domain Entertainment in a statement. “From artist workshops to celebrity panels, eventually to merchandise and performances, nothing is off the table.”

The first instalment on the road to eComic Con Live will feature a live cosplay competition where cosplayers will have a chance to show off their creations during a live-stream with celebrity judges in attendance. These include American cosplayer Michael ‘Knightimage’ Wilson, who will also be hosting an online masterclass to be held on June 12, at 6pm (GMT+4), along with Cavin Lam, known for his Spider-Man cosplay costumes.