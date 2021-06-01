Image Credit: Insta/ realkaranmehra

Mumbai: ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame actor Karan Mehra was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday night after he allegedly had a fight with his actress wife Nisha Rawal. The popular television actor, who portrayed an ideal father and a devoted husband in one of the country’s longest-running daily operas, has been accused of physically abusing his wife.

According to Mumbai Police, there was tension between the couple for a long time over various disputes, but last evening their brawl turned serious. The actor allegedly abused and pushed his wife. A case has registered against Mehra at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai and the police also recorded the statement of the actor.

The police has registered a case on the basis of the statement of the actor’s wife and has started further investigation.

A tweet by news agency ANI read: “Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police.”

Mehra came into the limelight after playing the character of Naitik in a popular television soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Karan Mehra told Indian daily Hindustan times,“We were going through a strain in our married life and were trying to figure a way out. In the last few days, we came to a point where were decided to mutually separate and do our best for our child. On May 31, we were talking about finance and how we would distribute things and we disagreed on certain points. She wanted more than what I could give. I told her, ‘What you want, I can’t give and what you want, can’t be given’. I explained to her that the pandemic is still here, and who knows what happens tomorrow and I would want to give my son the best.” A statement of his wife Nisha Rawal is awaited.

Rawal is both a model and a well-known TV actress. She has appeared in a number of television ads, including those for Coca-Cola and Sunsilk shampoo. She has also appeared in a couple of Bollywood films. On television, the duo was seen together in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’.