South Korean drama ‘Cafe Minamdang’ has won the hearts of audiences in the country, and is currently one of the top shows there at the moment, according to Neilsen Korea.
The third episode of the KBS2 mystery series released on July 4, and news portal Soompi reported that it got an average nationwide rating of 5.6 per cent and remained the No 1 Monday-Tuesday evening drama in South Korea.
Here’s what to know about the hit show, which is currently streaming on Netflix in the UAE and other selected regions.
What’s it about?
The drama is about Nam Han-joon, a disgraced former criminal profiler played by Seo In-guk, who leaves prison and starts a new business called Cafe Minamdang where he pretends to be a shaman and fortune teller. His over-the-top persona and charm attract lots of customers that he scams, but he also ends up helping them solve their issues.
Actress Oh Yeon-seo plays a righteous detective Han Jae-hee who grows suspicious of Nam Han-joon business. Audiences can expect comedy, drama, sleuthing and some romance too.
Who are the stars?
Seo In-guk is a singer and actor who had his drama breakthrough in 2012’s ‘Reply 1997’. He has also starred in shows such as ‘High School King of Savvy’, ‘Squad 38’ and ‘Doom At Your Service’.
Oh Yeon-seo is best known for her TV roles in dramas such as ‘My Husband Got a Family’, ‘My Sassy Girl’, ‘A Korean Odyssey’ and ‘Mad for Each Other’.
It also stars Kwak Si-yang, Kang Mi-na and Kwon Soo-hyun in the main cast.
Did you know?
‘Cafe Minamdang’ is based on the highly successful web novel ‘Minamdang: Case Note’ written by Jung Jae-han. The series will have 18 episodes, with an episode released every Monday and Tuesday.