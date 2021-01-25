Fake news took a whole new angle as ‘Riverdale’ actress Lili Reinhart has revealed that someone is giving interviews to publications pretending to be her.
In an Instagram story, the 24-year-old wrote: “For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @Seventeen. Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it.”
In her social media post, she included Seventeen Magazine’s earlier statement about the strange occurrence.
“Today, we briefly published a story with information we were led to believe was from Lili Reinhart,” Seventeen Magazine’s statement posted on Twitter read. “However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star. We want to sincerely apologize to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation.”
The same impostor also managed to give a different reporter a fake interview.
The Daily Express’ Lucas Hill-Paul tweeted that he would be retracting his recent interview with the fake ‘Reinhart’.
“It’s been brought to my attention that the interview I shared with Lili Reinhart was fake, and someone has been impersonating Lili and her publicist,” Hill-Paul wrote.
“Obviously, I’m embarrassed and quite disturbed, and sincerely apologise to anyone who was misled by the article.”