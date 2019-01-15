The protecting comes courtesy of Amy (Giorgia Whigham), a teenage girl who gets caught up with the wrong crowd and lucks out that taking down bad people is the only thing that brings the Punisher joy. Frank and Amy’s relationship takes on a paternal tone. He volunteers to keep Amy safe from whatever she’s running from. That doesn’t seem too valiant because it’s obvious he not only welcomes the carnage, but needs it. Violence is his only comfort.