Apple TV Plus unveiled the premiere date and first-look images for its highly anticipated series ‘Pachinko’, based on the acclaimed book of the same name.
The drama will release on the streamer on March 25 and stars popular Korean actors such as Lee Minho (‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’) and Academy Award-winning star Youn Yuh-jung (‘Minari’).
The series will be told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — and the first three episodes will release at the same time, followed by weekly instalments each Friday during its eight-episode season until April 29.
The New York Times best-selling historical epic ‘Pachinko’ was written by Korean American author Min Jin Lee and follows a fictional Korean family’s journey as they immigrate to Japan. The book is split into three sections, with the character Sunja being the main protagonist that appears throughout the novel.
“Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning,” read a statement from Apple TV Plus.
The show is written and executive produced by ‘The Terror’ writer Soo Hugh, who also created the series and is the showrunner.
“They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, ‘Pachinko’ is that project for me,” Hugh said in a statement. “Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family’s history. It’s been an incredible honour to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.”
The series also stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai and Yu-na Jeon among others.