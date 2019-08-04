The global edition of the award’s ceremony will have its first UAE date this September

Confetti flies over the stage at Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: Getty Images

The global edition of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs) will take place in Abu Dhabi over the next five years, thanks to a new partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

As the KCAs prepare for their 32nd annual edition in the USA in 2020, a regional version of the event will be staged in the UAE. The first event will take place on September 20, 2019 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. In addition, children will be able to meet-and-greet with their favourite characters at a three-day event (September 19-21) called The World of Nickelodeon.

“An event of this stature fits perfectly with our mandate to provide the very best entertainment and activations for all sectors of society, and we are looking forward to seeing overseas visitor numbers increasing as a consequence of securing this significant event for Abu Dhabi for the next five years,” said Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi

This will be the first time that the family-friendly event takes place in the Middle East. It will feature musical performances, international and regional guests, and Nickelodeon’s trademark green slime. Fans will also be able to vote for their favourite artists.