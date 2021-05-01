Singer will be the guest music star on ‘SNL’, the same day Musk will be hosting the show

Miley Cyrus and Elon Musk Image Credit: Instagram.com/mileycyrus and The Washington Post

Miley Cyrus is facing the brunt of social media following her banter with Elon Musk ahead of their appearance on ‘SNL’ on May 8.

It all started earlier this week when a fan tweeted a Photoshopped picture of the Tesla CEO perched atop a wrecking ball, in a nod to Cyrus’ 2013 breakthrough hit ‘Wrecking Ball’.

“Might be something there haha,” posted the fan, which prompted Cyrus to reply: “@elonmusk I’m down if you are! #MileyAndMusk to the moon!”

The 28-year-old singer’s tweet soon stirred up the hornet’s nest and brought about an onslaught from the anti-Musk movement online.

Lisa Bee tweeted: “I like you, Miley. But there is no way in hell that I’ll be watching Elon Musk do anything. Honestly, folks should boycott this.”

Seymour Burns tweeted: “@elonmusk is so cringe. Billionaires are unethical garbage (Musk is a special kind of disgusting & uncool) who are the result of a broken capitalist system that exploits the worker. @MileyCyrus & @nbcsnl don’t care bc they are part of that system that upholds inequality [sic].”

“Sorry I’ll have to pass,” posted Jonathan Jewel, adding: “I won’t be watching any show that has COVID denier Elon Musk as its host. Disappointed that Miley agreed to this.”

Musk’s upcoming appearance as the NBC show’s host caused outrage among cast members including Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang.

For those wondering why everyone hates on Musk, well, it all has culminated from a series on public statements and tweets, which includes him calling the coronavirus panic “dumb” in a tweet in 2020, which he followed up in September by telling the New York Times that he won’t take a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available, arguing he and his kids are not at risk, and he asserted the virus has a low mortality rate.